Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away

Malayalam actor Shanawas died on August 4
He starred in more than 50 films
He was the son of actor Prem Nazir
Shanawas, actor and son of legendary Malayalam star Prem Nazir, breathed his last on Monday (August 4). As per reports, he passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram while undergoing treatment for an illness. He was 71.
Actor Shanawas dies
As per a report in Manorama Online, Shanawas, who was living in a flat near Akashvani, Vazhuthacaud, had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at the hospital. He died around midnight, a few hours after being admitted.
Shanawas' career
Shanawas made his film debut in 1981 with Balachandra Menon's Premageethangal, while he was doing his MA in English Literature at New College, Chennai. In his career spanning over four decades, Shanawas played various roles, from romantic heroes to villains. He worked in both Malayalam and Tamil films.
Mylanji, Mouna Raagam, Manithali, Gaanam, Aazhi, Maharajavu, Himam, Chithram, Koritharicha Naal, Veendum Oru Adhyarathri, Neelagiri, and Koumara Swapnangal, among others, are some of his notable works. He took a break and returned to films in the 2000s. His 2011 film China Town, starring Mohanlal in the lead, was a superhit.
Shanawas also acted with his father, Prem Nazir, the 'Evergreen Hero' of Malayalam cinema. Both shared the screen in seven films.
He also forayed into television. He appeared in Shankupushpam, Kadamattathu Kathanar, Ammathottil, Vikramadithyan, Veluthakathreena/Kanalpoovu and many more shows.
Jana Gana Mana (2022), starring Prithviraj, was his final film.
Shanawas’ funeral will take place today (August 5) at the Palayam Muslim Jamaat cemetery.
He is survived by his wife Aisha, children Ajit Khan, Shameer Khan and daughter-in-law Hana.