Dileep's Bha Bha Ba Receives Severe Backlash For Kidnapping Joke; Netizens Call It 'Misogynistic'

Days after actor Dileep's acquittal in the 2017 Kerala actor abduction and sexual assault case, the makers dropped the trailer of Bha Bha Ba (an acronym for Bhayam, Bhakthi, Bahumanam). Headlined by Dileep, the film also has a special cameo appearance by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The latter faced severe backlash for his collaboration with the former. Also, ahead of the film's release, there were protests and boycott campaigns across Kerala, with the public expressing outrage over Dileep's acquittal in the assault case involving a Mollywood actress. However, amidst the controversy, Bha Bha Ba hit the theatres worldwide on December 18.