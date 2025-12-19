Dileep's Bha Bha Ba Receives Severe Backlash For Kidnapping Joke; Netizens Call It 'Misogynistic'

Dileep's new film Bha Bha Ba features a controversial scene of a character being kidnapped by Radar (played by Dileep) in his car.

  • Dileep's new film Bha Bha Ba features a controversial scene of a character being kidnapped by Radar (played by Dileep) in his car.

  • Several people have expressed concern, calling the scene a spoof of the 2017 actor assault case, in which Dileep was accused of being the master mind.

  • Dileep was recently acquitted in the abduction and sexual assault case involving a Malayalam actress.

Days after actor Dileep's acquittal in the 2017 Kerala actor abduction and sexual assault case, the makers dropped the trailer of Bha Bha Ba (an acronym for Bhayam, Bhakthi, Bahumanam). Headlined by Dileep, the film also has a special cameo appearance by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The latter faced severe backlash for his collaboration with the former. Also, ahead of the film's release, there were protests and boycott campaigns across Kerala, with the public expressing outrage over Dileep's acquittal in the assault case involving a Mollywood actress. However, amidst the controversy, Bha Bha Ba hit the theatres worldwide on December 18.

On the day of release, there were euphoric moments with fans celebrating Dileep's comeback to films. For them, Bha Bha ticked all the boxes to be a mass entertainer, but a section of netizens criticised the film for a kidnapping joke in it, calling it 'misogynistic' and 'disgusting.'

Dileep's Bha Bha Ba faces backlash over kidnapping joke

A controversial scene shows a character being kidnapped by Radar (played by Dileep) in his car. Godson (played by Dhyan Sreenivasan) refers to Radar as a "professional kidnapper", saying that this was "not the first time he kidnapped someone". The next scene shows a flashback when Radar "kidnapped and milked" someone named Ramani. While many thought Ramani was a woman, it soon turned out to be a cow.

Netizens felt that the scene was a spoof of the kidnapping and rape of the Mollywood actress in 2017. They couldn't ignore the context of the case while expressing concern over the cringeworthy jokes.

Have a look at public reactions to Bha Bha Ba kidnapping joke on Reddit and X.

Bha Bha Ba is directed by debutant Dhananjay Shankar, with a screenplay by Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef. It has been backed by Gokulam Gopalan.

The film also stars Baiju Santhosh, Sidhharth Bharathan, Balu Varghese, and Vineeth Sreenivasan in significant roles.

