Justice, Power, and Misogyny: What The Dileep Verdict Unleashed

Kochi: Malayalam actor Dileep leaves the Ernakulam district court following his acquittal in the 2017 sexual assault case involving a south Indian actress, in Kochi, Kerala, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. The court found six others, including prime accused Sunil N S alias Pulsar Suni, who directly committed the crime, guilty. Photo: PTI

