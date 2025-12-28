Kalpetta Gets First Paniya Tribal Chairman As CPI(M)’s Viswanathan Takes Charge

P. Viswanathan has become the first municipal chairman from the Paniya tribal community in Kalpetta.
He won the general Edaguni ward seat and was later chosen as chairman when the post was reserved for STs.
Viswanathan said his elevation should inspire tribal communities still outside the social mainstream.
A newly elected municipal chairman in Kerala’s high-range Wayanad district marked his swearing-in by returning to his roots, visiting his parents’ tin-and-tarpaulin-roofed hut in a Paniya tribal colony, according to PTI.
PTI reported that the official vehicle carrying P. Viswanathan, with a red name board, halted outside the makeshift house in an unnathi (tribal colony) in Kalpetta on Friday. His elderly parents received him without any visible emotion. The visit came shortly after Viswanathan took oath as chairman of the Kalpetta Municipality, becoming the first person from the Paniya tribal community to hold the post.
Viswanathan, 40, works as a watchman, is a folk singer, and has long been associated with the ruling CPI(M) in the district. According to PTI, his elevation marks a significant moment for the Paniya community, which constitutes the single largest Scheduled Tribe in Kerala and is mainly concentrated in Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Malappuram districts.
In the recent local body elections, Viswanathan won the general seat of Edaguni—ward number 28—by securing 424 votes. When the chairmanship of the Kalpetta Municipality was reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category, the CPI(M) selected him for the position, PTI reported.
Reflecting on his journey, Viswanathan said tribal communities continue to remain behind the mainstream in several respects. “I wish to bring a change in this. I wish my new position would give my community members some inspiration to come forward,” he said.
V. Haris, a senior CPI(M) leader in the district, expressed confidence in Viswanathan’s abilities and highlighted that he had won from a general seat. He added that a member of the Paniya community was a fitting choice for the post, given that it is one of the major communities in the district.
A video of the visit later circulated widely on social media. It showed Viswanathan touching his parents’ feet to seek their blessings. “My son reached to such heights. I am so happy,” his mother said as she embraced him, according to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)