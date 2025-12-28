Kalpetta Gets First Paniya Tribal Chairman As CPI(M)’s Viswanathan Takes Charge

P. Viswanathan, a watchman and folk singer, becomes the first Paniya leader to head Kalpetta Municipality in Kerala’s Wayanad district

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kalpetta Municipality chairman, P Viswanathan CPI(M), Paniya tribal community Kerala
Viswanathan, 40, works as a watchman, is a folk singer, and has long been associated with the ruling CPI(M) in the district. Photo: Facebook
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • P. Viswanathan has become the first municipal chairman from the Paniya tribal community in Kalpetta.

  • He won the general Edaguni ward seat and was later chosen as chairman when the post was reserved for STs.

  • Viswanathan said his elevation should inspire tribal communities still outside the social mainstream.

A newly elected municipal chairman in Kerala’s high-range Wayanad district marked his swearing-in by returning to his roots, visiting his parents’ tin-and-tarpaulin-roofed hut in a Paniya tribal colony, according to PTI.

PTI reported that the official vehicle carrying P. Viswanathan, with a red name board, halted outside the makeshift house in an unnathi (tribal colony) in Kalpetta on Friday. His elderly parents received him without any visible emotion. The visit came shortly after Viswanathan took oath as chairman of the Kalpetta Municipality, becoming the first person from the Paniya tribal community to hold the post.

Viswanathan, 40, works as a watchman, is a folk singer, and has long been associated with the ruling CPI(M) in the district. According to PTI, his elevation marks a significant moment for the Paniya community, which constitutes the single largest Scheduled Tribe in Kerala and is mainly concentrated in Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Malappuram districts.

In the recent local body elections, Viswanathan won the general seat of Edaguni—ward number 28—by securing 424 votes. When the chairmanship of the Kalpetta Municipality was reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category, the CPI(M) selected him for the position, PTI reported.

Reflecting on his journey, Viswanathan said tribal communities continue to remain behind the mainstream in several respects. “I wish to bring a change in this. I wish my new position would give my community members some inspiration to come forward,” he said.

Related Content
Related Content

V. Haris, a senior CPI(M) leader in the district, expressed confidence in Viswanathan’s abilities and highlighted that he had won from a general seat. He added that a member of the Paniya community was a fitting choice for the post, given that it is one of the major communities in the district.

A video of the visit later circulated widely on social media. It showed Viswanathan touching his parents’ feet to seek their blessings. “My son reached to such heights. I am so happy,” his mother said as she embraced him, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 3 LIVE Score: In-Form Kohli Key For Delhi; Yashasvi Boost For Mumbai

  2. Karnataka Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy: South Derby Showdown Between Group A Heavyweights

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 3: Five Things To Look Out For In VHT Matches

  4. Gambhir To Remain IND's Red-Ball Coach As Saikia Quashes 'BCCI Contacting Laxman' Rumours: Report

  5. Hugh Morris, Former England Cricketer And ECB Chief, Dies Aged 62

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  2. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  4. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

  3. The Defiant Voice: Mehmood Pracha On The Unnao Case

  4. Right-Wing Activists Disrupt Birthday Party Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

  5. New Security Camp Established In Chhattisgarh’s Naxalite-Affected Bijapur District

Entertainment News

  1. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  3. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  4. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  5. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  2. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  3. Putin Warns Russia Will Use Force To Achieve War Goals If Peace Efforts Fail

  4. Elon Musk Criticises Canadian Healthcare System After Death Of Indian-Origin Man

  5. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War