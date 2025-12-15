Manju Warrier Says 'Justice For Survivor Incomplete' After Dileep's Acquittal In 2017 Kerala Actor Assault Case

Manju Warrier, actor and former wife of Dileep, has spoken out after Dileep's acquittal in the 2017 actress sexual assault case.
Though she expressed respect for the judiciary, the actress said justice for the survivor remains "incomplete."
She said that the mastermind behind the "heinous act" still walks free, which she called "terrifying."
A district sessions court in Ernakulam, Kerala, on December 8, acquitted Malayalam actor Dileep in the 2017 Kerala actress abduction and assault case. The court convicted the six accused, including prime accused Pulsar Suni and five others, for abduction, sexual assault and related offences. Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on December 12 sentenced all six convicts to 20 years of imprisonment and ordered a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the survivor.
Manju Warrier, Dileep's ex-wife, released a statement, saying that justice for the survivor remains “incomplete”.
On Sunday, Manju Warrier shared a note on her Instagram handle that read: "I have utmost respect for the Honorable Court. But in this case, justice for the survivor is still incomplete. Only those who committed the crime have been punished. The mind that planned and enabled this heinous act, whoever that is, still walks free, and that is terrifying (sic)."
"Justice will be complete only when everyone behind this crime is held accountable. This is not just for one survivor. This is for every girl, every woman, every human being who deserves to walk with courage, heads held high, without fear in their workplaces, on the streets, and in life. With her. Then, now, and always," she wrote further.
What Dileep said about Manju Warrier after his acquittal
After the verdict was announced, Dileep, criticising his former wife, said, "The real conspiracy was against me. It all started after Manju Warrier pointed out a conspiracy angle in the case. The criminal police officers and some media platforms picked this up. They worked hand in glove with the criminals arrested in the case and tried to fix me."
About the Kerala assault case
On February 17, 2017, an actress was abducted while travelling from Thrissur to Kochi. She was sexually assaulted inside a moving vehicle for nearly two hours, and the assault was recorded on video. Dileep was accused of conspiring and hiring a gang to rape the actress.
He was arrested in July 2017, following which he spent 83 days in jail before receiving bail.
According to the prosecution, Dileep and the actress were once friends. There was an alleged fallout between them after he learned she had revealed his extramarital relationship with actor Kavya Madhavan to Manju Warrier. The prosecution argued that the assault was an act of revenge, but failed to prove the actor's involvement in the criminal conspiracy in the assault case.