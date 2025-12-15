Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 60 Crore Mark

Akhanda 2 box office collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film earned over Rs 60 crore nett in India during its opening weekend.

Updated on:
Akhanda 2 box office collection day 3
Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2 crosses Rs 60 crore mark in India Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Akhanda 2 has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark at the Indian box office.

  • Nandamuri Balakrishna's film has already surpassed the Rs 100-crore mark globally.

  • The action fantasy film is directed by Boyapati Sreenu.

Akhanda box office collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna's highly anticipated film Akhanda 2: Thaandavam had a strong opening weekend at the domestic box office. The action fantasy drama has remained steady over the weekend. It has crossed the Rs 60 crore nett in India in three days. The Boyapati Sreenu's film has already surpassed the Rs 100-crore mark globally.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Surpasses Opening Day Haul Of First Part

Akhanda box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, Akhanda 2 earned Rs 8 crore from paid previews and had a phenomenal start of Rs 22.5 crore, followed by Rs 15.5 crore on Saturday and remained steady on its first Sunday by earning an estimated Rs 15 crore, taking the total box office collection to Rs 61.00 crore in three days.

According to Sacnilk, the film had an overall 51.77% Telugu occupancy on Sunday. Morning shows recorded 30.95% occupancy, and saw a surge of 61.06% during the afternoon shows, and further increased to 70.26% during the evening shows. There was a decline in footfall of 44.81% during the night shows.

Akhanda 2: Makers Of Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Apologise For The Delay; New Release Date To Be Announced Soon

A sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film of the same name, Akhanda 2 also starred Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra and Kabir Duhan Singh in significant roles.

Thaman S has composed the music, while cinematography and editing are done by C Ramprasad and Tammiraju, respectively.

The film was supposed to be released on December 5, but was postponed due to a legal dispute. 

Published At:
