Akhanda 2: Makers Of Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Apologise For The Delay; New Release Date To Be Announced Soon

Akhanda 2, which was supposed to hit the screens on December 5, has been postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances."
The makers have apologised to fans and cinema lovers in a new statement.
They wrote of being forever grateful to Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu for standing with them during this challenging time.
Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, which was scheduled for theatrical release worldwide on December 5, has been postponed indefinitely. Late Thursday night, the makers issued a statement where they said that Akhanda 2 will not be “releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances.”
On Friday, 14 Reels Plus, the production house behind the film, took to X handle to share yet another post, where they apologised to fans and cinema lovers for the postponement. They also assured that a new release date of Akhanda 2 will be announced soon.
Makers apologise for delay in Akhanda 2
In a new tweet, the production house wrote, "We've tried our absolute best to bring #Akhanda2 to the big screens, but despite our tireless efforts, sometimes, the most unexpected things happen, and unfortunately, this is that time. We sincerely apologize to all the fans and cinema lovers across the world who have been eagerly waiting for the film with so much anticipation (sic)."
"We are forever grateful to our dearest 'God of Masses' #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu and #BoyapatiSreenu Garu for standing by us during this challenging moment. AKHANDA-2 WILL HIT THE BULLSEYE WHENEVER IT ARRIVES…COMING VERY SOON WITH A NEW DATE (sic)," they added.
Akhanda 2 delay reason
Reportedly, the Madras High Court has put a stay on the film's release after Eros International Media Limited filed an appeal linked to a long-standing financial dispute.
According to the order, Akhanda 2 cannot be released in theatres, stream on digital platforms and also cannot be broadcast via satellite until the makers clear dues of nearly Rs 28 crore plus 14% interest, which they owe to Eros.
Along with Nandamuri Balakrishna, Akhanda 2 also stars Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra and Kabir Duhan Singh.