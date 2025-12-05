Akhanda 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Postponed; Makers Promise To Share Positive Update Soon

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, which was supposed to hit the screens on December 5, has been postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances."
The makers said they are "working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest."
They promised to share a positive update soon.
Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-anticipated film Akhanda 2: Thaandavam won't be releasing as per the scheduled date. It was slated for worldwide theatrical release on December 5. The film has been postponed indefinitely. Late Thursday night, the makers issued a statement where they said that Akhanda 2 will not be “releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances.”
Akhanda 2 postponed
14 Reels Plus, the production house behind the film, wrote on X, "With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances."
The makers called it a "painful moment" for them, and said they "truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film."
"We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon," they concluded the post.
Why is Akhanda 2 postponed?
Earlier on Thursday evening, the production house announced that the paid premieres of Akhanda 2 had been cancelled due to technical issues.
"We've tried our best, but a few things are beyond our control. Sorry for the inconvenience. The overseas premieres will play as per the schedule today," they wrote in a tweet.
Within hours, they announced that Akhanda 2 release date had been postponed entirely.
The new release date of Akhanda 2 is yet to be announced.
As per reports, Akhanda 2's postponement is due to the Madras High Court order. The court imposed a stay after Eros International Media Limited filed an appeal linked to a long-standing financial dispute.
According to the order, Akhanda 2 cannot be released in theatres, stream on digital platforms and also cannot be broadcast via satellite until the makers clear dues of nearly Rs 28 crore plus 14% interest, which they owe to Eros.
Eros told the court that 14 Reels Plus LLP, an entity of 14 Reels Entertainment, was planning to release the film under its banner.
Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, Akhanda 2 also stars Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra and Kabir Duhan Singh.