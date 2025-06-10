Akhanda 2: Thaandavam Teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna Is Back In Action, Wielding A Trishul

Nandamuri Balakrishna's 110th film is titled Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, which is a sequel to his 2021 film Akhanda. The films marks the fourth reunion between Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu. The teaser of Akhanda 2 was unveiled today, June 10, on the occasion of Balakrishna's 65th birthday. The movie will hit theatres on September 25, 2025, clashing with Pawan Kalyan's OG, which also stars Emraan Hashmi.
The one-minute, 17 seconds teaser shows Balakrishna returning as the iconic Akhanda Rudra Sikandar Ghora amidst the snow-capped mountains. “Even the God of Death obeys the commands of my Lord Shiva. Do you think you could get away? And take the lives of the innocent?” Akhanda says to his enemy, as he is seen lifting ten gunmen and throwing them from his shoulders before he spins his trishul around his neck to kill them. It promises to be cinematic spectacle like the first one.
Apart from Telugu, the teaser of Akhanda 2 was released in Hindu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
The makers shared the teaser on X, with the caption, "There's no mercy! This is DESTRUCTION in its most DIVINE & DEADLIEST form #Akhanda2Teaser out now! Happy birthday to the 'GOD OF MASSES' #NandamuriBalakrishna #Akhanda2 THANDAAVAM IN THEATRES DUSSEHRA 25th SEPTEMBER."
Akhanda 2 is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner. It is presented by M Tejeswini Nandamuri. Music is composed by Thaman S, while C Ramprasad, Santoshh D Detakae have served as the cinematographers and Tammiraju is the editor. Action sequences are directed by Ram-Lakshman.
Akhanda 2 is currently under production. Reportedly, the shoot is yet to be completed, as a major part in Georgia and a key action sequence are left to be shot.
The first instalment of the film released in December 2021, and it opened to positive reviews.