Akhanda 2: Thaandavam Teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna Is Back In Action, Wielding A Trishul

The one-minute, 17 seconds teaser shows Balakrishna returning as the iconic Akhanda Rudra Sikandar Ghora amidst the snow-capped mountains. “Even the God of Death obeys the commands of my Lord Shiva. Do you think you could get away? And take the lives of the innocent?” Akhanda says to his enemy, as he is seen lifting ten gunmen and throwing them from his shoulders before he spins his trishul around his neck to kill them. It promises to be cinematic spectacle like the first one.