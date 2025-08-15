Shwetha Menon and Kuku Parameswaran are the new president and general secretary of AMMA
They defeated veteran actors Devan and Raveendran
The election was held on August 15
Amidst controversies, upheavals, and high-profile members, Shwetha Menon and Kuku Parameswaran have scripted history by becoming the first women president and general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). In the election held in Kochi on Friday, August 15, they defeated veteran actors Devan and Raveendran, respectively. This is a landmark win for women of the Malayalam film industry.
Actor Ansiba Hassan is the Joint Secretary, while Jayan Cherthala and Lakshmi Priya are elected as vice presidents, and Unni Shivpal is chosen as treasurer.
The election was held almost a year after the mass resignation of the previous executive body led by Mohanlal, over the explosive Hema Committee report, which exposed the dirty can of sexual allegations, pay disparity, drug and alcohol abuse, inhuman working conditions and other grave issues of the Malayalam film industry.
As per a report in India Today, voting was held between 10 am to 1 pm, followed by the results, announced at 4 pm. Out of 506 members, only 298 voters turned up to cast their respective votes.
The previous election reportedly had a 70% voting rate, while this year's election witnessed only a 58% polling rate.
As per a report in Onmanorama, post her win, Menon expressed her happiness, saying, "I am feeling very happy about this win," adding that the team would need the support of Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Suresh Gopi.
The win is a major milestone for Shwetha amidst her recent controversy. A case was reportedly registered against her for allegedly earning money via vulgar or obscene films.
The complaint was filed by public activist Martin Menachery, based on which, the Ernakulam CJM court directed the police to take action.
The complaint referred to Menon’s performances in films like Rathinirvedam, Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, and Kalimannu, and her appearance in a condom ad.
An FIR was registered under the Prevention of Obscenity Act and the IT Act.