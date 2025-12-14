“IFFK is not affected by actress assault case”: Cuckoo Parameswaran’s statements dismiss film fest’s political soul

In 2022, the survivor of a sexual assault was invited as the chief guest at the festival’s opening ceremony. Iranian filmmaker Mahnaz Mohammadi once sent locks of her hair to Kerala, which were displayed at the IFFK's inaugural venue as mark of her protest to the stringent hijab laws in Iran. When IFFK introduced the Spirit of Cinema award, Lisa Calan, a Kurdish filmmaker who lost both her legs in an ISIS bombing, was honoured at the inaugural function. Once the programming team of the festival had to communicate with an intermediary while sourcing a Myanmar film for the festival after the producer and the director of the film were forced into hiding following a military coup in Myanmar.