Jana Nayagan UK Censor Clearance Sparks Hope As CBFC Decision Remains Pending

Jana Nayagan UK censor clearance has come through ahead of the film's planned January 9 2026, release, even as CBFC clearance in India remains pending.

Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan, awaits CBFC clearance
Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan, is still awaiting CBFC certification for its release in India Photo: IMDb
  • Jana Nayagan receives UK censor clearance with a 15 rating.

  • BBFC approval covers violence and sensitive thematic content.

  • Madras High Court hearing to decide film’s fate in India.

The Jana Nayagan UK censor clearance has provided a crucial boost for the makers just days before the film's scheduled release. Directed by H Vinoth and billed as Thalapathy Vijay's final acting project, the film has been approved for theatrical release in the United Kingdom, even as it continues to face uncertainty over certification in India.

Jana Nayagan gets BBFC approval in the UK

The British Board of Film Classification has granted Jana Nayagan a 15 rating, making it suitable for audiences aged 15 and above. According to the BBFC listing, the certification accounts for strong bloody violence, injury detail and references to sexual violence. This clearance marks the first official green signal for the film’s overseas release and positions the UK as the earliest confirmed market.

The BBFC classification also outlines the film’s intense themes, including terrorism, organised crime and violence against women. Scenes reportedly include gunfights, improvised weapons, depictions of drug trafficking and the emotional aftermath of violent attacks. Despite these elements, the film has been deemed appropriate for release with age restrictions in place.

Madras High Court reserves order in Jana Nayagan censor case

The Madras High Court has reserved its order in the certification dispute surrounding Vijay’s Jana Nayagan after hearing detailed arguments from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the film’s producer, KVN Studios. Justice PT Asha questioned the CBFC’s decision to refer the film to a revising committee despite the makers having implemented 27 cuts suggested by the examining committee for a U/A 16+ certificate.

Appearing for the CBFC, Additional Solicitor General Sundaresan told the court that the board’s Chairperson has the authority to seek a fresh review if dissatisfied with the examining committee’s recommendations, provided a censor certificate has not yet been issued. The CBFC said the decision followed complaints alleging the film hurt minority sentiments and raised concerns over the depiction of defence force emblems.

KVN Studios contested the move, stating that the examining committee comprised five members who recorded their opinions independently, with the majority agreeing to grant certification subject to cuts. The producers argued that a later objection by a single member could not override the collective decision. Highlighting the financial stakes, the studio said over ₹500 crore had been invested in the film, which was submitted under the Tatkal process ahead of its announced January 9 release. The film’s release now depends on the court’s final order.

