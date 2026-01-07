Jana Nayagan UK Censor Clearance Sparks Hope As CBFC Decision Remains Pending

KVN Studios contested the move, stating that the examining committee comprised five members who recorded their opinions independently, with the majority agreeing to grant certification subject to cuts. The producers argued that a later objection by a single member could not override the collective decision. Highlighting the financial stakes, the studio said over ₹500 crore had been invested in the film, which was submitted under the Tatkal process ahead of its announced January 9 release. The film’s release now depends on the court’s final order.