Babil Khan Remembers Father Irrfan Khan On 59th Birth Anniversary With Priceless Throwback Pics

Babil Khan often remembers his late father, Irrfan Khan, with heartwarming posts. Today marked the 59th birth anniversary of the legendary star. Babil paid a heartfelt tribute to Irrfan on social media. He also shared unseen pictures, remembering his father, who passed away in 2020 after battling cancer.
Babil Khan remembers Irrfan Khan on birth anniversary
Taking to his Instagram handle, Babil shared two rare pics. The first photo shows young Babil lying with his father on a mat, and the second one shows the father-son duo in a conversation. Sharing the priceless pics, Babil wrote: “Pictures of you. Pictures of me. (I used to say ‘sofa mode activated’ before I jumped on him and fell asleep on his back).”
Babil on Irrfan's death
Earlier, in an interview with The Lallantop, Babil revealed how his father’s death affected him both personally and professionally. “Some people said I was using my father’s death to launch my acting career. If that were true, I wouldn’t still be giving auditions today. I was sharing love because we were flooded with it from everyone. I had to honour that,” he said.
Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29, 2020, in Mumbai at the age of 53, after a colon infection. He was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumour (NET) in 2018, for which he received treatment in London.
Apart from being popular in India, he earned fame and recognition worldwide for his Hollywood films like Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi, and Jurassic World, leaving behind an enduring legacy.