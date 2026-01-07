Babil Khan Remembers Father Irrfan Khan On 59th Birth Anniversary With Priceless Throwback Pics

Babil paid a heartfelt tribute to his late father, actor Irrfan Khan, on his 59th birth anniversary.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Babil Khan, Irrfan Khan
Babil pays heartfelt tribute to Irrfan Khan on birth anniversary Photo: Instagram/Babil Khan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Babil paid a heartfelt tribute to his late father, actor Irrfan Khan, on his 59th birth anniversary.

  • Babil shared two unseen pictures with his father.

  • Irrfan died in 2020 after battling cancer.

Babil Khan often remembers his late father, Irrfan Khan, with heartwarming posts. Today marked the 59th birth anniversary of the legendary star. Babil paid a heartfelt tribute to Irrfan on social media. He also shared unseen pictures, remembering his father, who passed away in 2020 after battling cancer.

Babil Khan remembers Irrfan Khan on birth anniversary

Taking to his Instagram handle, Babil shared two rare pics. The first photo shows young Babil lying with his father on a mat, and the second one shows the father-son duo in a conversation. Sharing the priceless pics, Babil wrote: “Pictures of you. Pictures of me. (I used to say ‘sofa mode activated’ before I jumped on him and fell asleep on his back).”

Irrfan Khan - IMDB
The Inimitable Charm Of Irrfan Khan

BY Apeksha Priyadarshini

Have a look at the pics here.

Babil on Irrfan's death

Earlier, in an interview with The Lallantop, Babil revealed how his father’s death affected him both personally and professionally. “Some people said I was using my father’s death to launch my acting career. If that were true, I wouldn’t still be giving auditions today. I was sharing love because we were flooded with it from everyone. I had to honour that,” he said.

Konkona Sen Sharma remembers Irrfan Khan at the launch of Zamaana Lage song from Metro In Dino - null
Konkona Sen Sharma Cried Missing Irrfan Khan During Metro In Dino Shoot, Reveals Anurag Basu

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29, 2020, in Mumbai at the age of 53, after a colon infection. He was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumour (NET) in 2018, for which he received treatment in London.

Related Content
Related Content

Apart from being popular in India, he earned fame and recognition worldwide for his Hollywood films like Slumdog MillionaireLife of Pi, and Jurassic World, leaving behind an enduring legacy.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 3rd Youth ODI: Kishan Kumar Singh Rips Through SA's Top-Order

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: T20 World Cup Prep Intensifies With First Clash In Dambulla

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 7: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Matches In India? BCB Claims ICC Willing To Solve 'Security Concerns' - Latest Update

  5. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test Day 4: Ben Stokes Wobbles Off Field After Suffering Groin Injury - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  2. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  3. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  4. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  5. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

  2. Kolkata Weather: Coldest January Day With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  3. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  4. CBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay For Questioning In Deadly Temple Tragedy

  5. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Petro Says He Would 'Take Up Arms' Over Trump Threats

  3. Delcy Rodríguez Sworn In as Venezuela’s Interim President

  4. Taylor Swift's The Fate Of Ophelia Becomes Her Longest-Leading No. 1 Hit On Billboard Hot 100

  5. Venezuela’s Unfinished Oil Story Returns To Haunt Global Markets

Latest Stories

  1. Venezuela Declares Week Of Mourning For US Raid Victims

  2. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  3. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

  4. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  5. Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

  6. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

  7. Saudi Coalition Launches Limited Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

  8. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark