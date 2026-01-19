Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There

Sutapa Sikdar relived the memories from 10 years ago, remembering her late husband, actor Irrfan Khan.

Sutapa Sikdar, Irrfan Khan
Sutapa Sikdar with Irrfan Khan Photo: Instagram/Sutapa Sikdar
  • Sutapa Sikdar revisited memories of 2016, remembering her husband, Irrfan Khan.

  • She shared a throwback post which featured heartwarming moments from 10 years ago.

  • Irrfan died on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53 after his prolonged battle with cancer.

Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of the late actor Irrfan Khan, has joined the ongoing trend of “2016 is the new 2026" and revisited her memories with the legendary actor. Sutapa shared heartwarming moments from her life with Irrfan in 2016. The video showed Irrfan cherishing special moments of his life 10 years back. The special post turned fans emotional.

Irrfan died on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53 after his prolonged battle with cancer.

Sutapa Sikdar remembers Irrfan Khan

The video was captioned, “You were there Irrfan.”

“2016 !! A lot happened. I smiled a lot as you were there with solid permanent pensive look which never made me doubt the in-permanence. I met Tom Hanks , I went for my girls trip to goa. Went for inferno premiere in Florence ... We went to the jungles And we produced 'MADARI'. 2026 tall order isn’t it,” Sutapa captioned it.

Several fans and celebs dropped heart emojis on the post. One user wrote, "Not only you mam we all witnessed him in real through his presence on screen through films,interviews or conversations. We all miss him but Ofcourse not more than you," while another commented, "Sutapa Di, Irrfan Khan sir ’s not just an actor to us, he is an emotion that will lives on in our hearts forever." "He lives on and will foreve," wrote one fan.

Sutapa on Irrfan

In a conversation for #SoShaya, Shaya by CaratLane’s campaign, Sutapa opened up about dealing with the death of Irrfan. “You know, pain is the most visible thing with it being invisible. So it’s the most visible thing for the person who’s feeling it… You don’t feel anything else except pain if it’s a very big one, like it was for me. Honestly speaking, I’m still healing,” she said.

What keeps her going is her kids and Irrfan's presence. “I still remember his delicate hands, I still remember his fragrance. I still can feel it. I still remember our conversations, our arguments, our fighting with each other. He’s so much part of me, even now,” she added.

