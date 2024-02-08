Sutapa Sikdar: Living With Irrfan, Still

She says he never left. That snatches of him keep coming back, reminding her that those we love leave a part of them with us. But writer Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late actor Irrfan also says that these days when she takes two steps forward, something pushes her back. That life's chronology seems to have altered, and time moves with an erratic rhythm.

"He was not just my husband. Our relationship began with friendship and he stayed my best buddy. A partner of 30 years... how do you deal with that loss? It has been more than three years but... I was never prepared but then we never are," she told IANS.