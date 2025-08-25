Liudmila Samsonova Vs Yue Yuan Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

Liudmila Samsonova set to play her first match of the US Open 2025 and will hope to start the tournament with a win
Liudmila Samsonova faces China's Yue Yuan in the Round of 128 of US Open 2025 on Monday, August 25, at 8:30 PM IST at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Liudmila Samsonova is world No. 20 ranked player while China's Yue Yuan is ranked at the 100th position
The first round of the US Open 2025 is in full swing at Flushing Meadows, and tonight’s schedule has a compelling clash lined up on Court 12. World No. 20 Liudmila Samsonova will take on China’s Yue Yuan at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York on Monday, August 25.
Samsonova walks in as the higher-ranked player with momentum behind her. She’s been steadily climbing the WTA charts this season, putting together solid runs in Adelaide and Roland Garros, while also grabbing headlines after beating Naomi Osaka at the Berlin Open.
Her opponent Yue Yuan, ranked No. 100, isn’t carrying the same weight of expectation but has shown she can punch above her weight. A Korea Open finalist and a former third-rounder at the US Open back in 2022, the 25-year-old could give a tough challenge to Samsonova and maybe we can see an upset as well.
When and Where is the Liudmila Samsonova vs Yue Yuan Match?
Liudmila Samsonova will face No. 100 ranked Yue Yuan in her first match of the US Open 2025 as the Round of 128 heats up. The match is set for Monday, August 25, at 8:30 PM IST at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.
Liudmila Samsonova vs Yue Yuan Live Streaming
Tennis fans in India can watch Liudmila Samsonova vs Yue Yuan live on the JioHotstar app and website. On television, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.