India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

- Ambassador Kumar pointed out that ensuring energy security for India’s 1.4 billion population remains the government's top priority
- Russia, meanwhile, remains bullish on deepening energy ties
- India remains wary of sacrificing flexibility that supports national energy needs and its role within emerging multipolar alliances.
India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, emphatically reaffirmed that New Delhi will continue to purchase oil from the most competitive sources, rejecting escalating U.S. pressure and labeling the recent tariffs as “unfair, unreasonable, and unjustified.” His remarks, delivered to Russia’s state-run TASS, underscore India’s steadfast focus on energy security and commercial pragmatism.
Ambassador Kumar pointed out that ensuring energy security for India’s 1.4 billion population remains the government's top priority. He emphasized that Indian companies will continue sourcing oil based on purely commercial considerations: “Trade takes place on a commercial basis… Indian companies will continue buying from wherever they get the best deal.” Kumar also highlighted that India's cooperation with Russia—and other supply partners—has contributed to stabilizing global oil markets.
In response to India’s significant imports of discounted Russian crude, the Trump administration has slapped tariffs on Indian goods—now totaling a sweeping 50%, including a 25% additional levy specifically tied to the Russian oil purchases. Indian officials have pushed back, arguing that these measures undermine fair trade and ignore the complex realities of global energy markets.
Russia, meanwhile, remains bullish on deepening energy ties. Its diplomats in New Delhi have encouraged India’s ongoing imports and announced new rupee-based payment mechanisms, reinforcing the commercial appeal. Following a key meeting between foreign ministers, both nations reaffirmed commitments to diversify trade and explore joint projects in Russia’s Far East and Arctic regions. The ambition to revive trilateral dialogues involving China underscores Russia’s vision of a strengthened Eurasian partnership.
Russia’s Oil Exports To India: Dramatic Surge
India now accounts for a significant share of Russia's oil exports. In early 2022, Russia supplied just a fraction of India’s energy—but that has soared. Estimates suggest that over 20% of Russia’s crude exports during the war period were destined for India. Estimates vary, with some indicating India’s share of Russian oil imports now approaching 35–45% of total Indian crude imports.
Indian refiners—most notably Reliance Industries—have reaped substantial gains. According to a report by the Wire, Reliance alone earned nearly $6 billion in profits from discounted Russian oil, contributing to a combined sector uplift of approximately $16 billion. These savings aided stabilization of domestic fuel prices, despite growing international scrutiny.
India’s multi-faceted response highlights its commitment to strategic autonomy—even amid escalating U.S. discontent. While the U.S. pressures India to pivot away from Russian energy, analysts note the broader geopolitical context. India remains wary of sacrificing flexibility that supports national energy needs and its role within emerging multipolar alliances.