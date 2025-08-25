India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

Indian refiners—most notably Reliance Industries—have reaped substantial gains. According to a report by the Wire, Reliance alone earned nearly $6 billion in profits from discounted Russian oil, contributing to a combined sector uplift of approximately $16 billion.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Russia oil
India remains wary of sacrificing flexibility that supports national energy needs and its role within emerging multipolar alliances. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- Ambassador Kumar pointed out that ensuring energy security for India’s 1.4 billion population remains the government's top priority

- Russia, meanwhile, remains bullish on deepening energy ties

- India remains wary of sacrificing flexibility that supports national energy needs and its role within emerging multipolar alliances.

India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, emphatically reaffirmed that New Delhi will continue to purchase oil from the most competitive sources, rejecting escalating U.S. pressure and labeling the recent tariffs as “unfair, unreasonable, and unjustified.” His remarks, delivered to Russia’s state-run TASS, underscore India’s steadfast focus on energy security and commercial pragmatism.

Ambassador Kumar pointed out that ensuring energy security for India’s 1.4 billion population remains the government's top priority. He emphasized that Indian companies will continue sourcing oil based on purely commercial considerations: “Trade takes place on a commercial basis… Indian companies will continue buying from wherever they get the best deal.” Kumar also highlighted that India's cooperation with Russia—and other supply partners—has contributed to stabilizing global oil markets.

In response to India’s significant imports of discounted Russian crude, the Trump administration has slapped tariffs on Indian goods—now totaling a sweeping 50%, including a 25% additional levy specifically tied to the Russian oil purchases. Indian officials have pushed back, arguing that these measures undermine fair trade and ignore the complex realities of global energy markets.

Russia, meanwhile, remains bullish on deepening energy ties. Its diplomats in New Delhi have encouraged India’s ongoing imports and announced new rupee-based payment mechanisms, reinforcing the commercial appeal. Following a key meeting between foreign ministers, both nations reaffirmed commitments to diversify trade and explore joint projects in Russia’s Far East and Arctic regions. The ambition to revive trilateral dialogues involving China underscores Russia’s vision of a strengthened Eurasian partnership.

Russia’s Oil Exports To India: Dramatic Surge

India now accounts for a significant share of Russia's oil exports. In early 2022, Russia supplied just a fraction of India’s energy—but that has soared. Estimates suggest that over 20% of Russia’s crude exports during the war period were destined for India. Estimates vary, with some indicating India’s share of Russian oil imports now approaching 35–45% of total Indian crude imports.

Indian refiners—most notably Reliance Industries—have reaped substantial gains. According to a report by the Wire, Reliance alone earned nearly $6 billion in profits from discounted Russian oil, contributing to a combined sector uplift of approximately $16 billion. These savings aided stabilization of domestic fuel prices, despite growing international scrutiny.

India’s multi-faceted response highlights its commitment to strategic autonomy—even amid escalating U.S. discontent. While the U.S. pressures India to pivot away from Russian energy, analysts note the broader geopolitical context. India remains wary of sacrificing flexibility that supports national energy needs and its role within emerging multipolar alliances.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sanju Samson Smashes 42-Ball Century In Kerala Cricket League Amid Asia Cup Selection Dilemma – Watch

  2. Sourav Ganguly Named Head Coach Of Pretoria Capitals For SA20 2026

  3. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

  4. Afghanistan To Host Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In UAE After Asia Cup

  5. Cheteshwar Pujara: 'From The Time I First Saw' - Reactions Flood As Test Great Retires From Int'l Cricket

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Flushing Meadows Is My 'Happy Place', Says Raducanu

  2. US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Secures First Win At Flushing Meadows Since 2021 Title

  3. US Open 2025 Wrap: Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton Secure Second Round Progression

  4. US Open 2025: Reigning Champion Aryna Sabalenka Starts Title Defence In Style

  5. Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

Badminton News

  1. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  3. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  4. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Prime Accused In Greater Noida Dowry Murder Shot During Police Encounter

  3. Bihar Electoral Roll: 98% Electors Submit Documents Ahead Of September 1 Deadline, Says ECI

  4. Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Nears Consensus On Seat-Sharing Formula

  5. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  2. Russia Accuses West of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks as Trump Mediation Falters

  3. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

  4. Israel Strikes Energy Hubs In Houthi-Held Sanaa After Rebel Missile Attack

  5. Indian Among Five Killed As Tour Bus Crashes Returning From Niagara Falls To New York

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala