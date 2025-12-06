Weekly Horoscope December 7–13, 2025: New Opportunities Rise For Cancer, Scorpio & Capricorn

This week, you might get the opportunity to migrate, or you might discover that a family member is considering moving to a different location. This week, you will discover that you will need to carve out some time from your hectic schedule to spend time with your family and to talk about decisions that are relevant to your family. Due to the presence of Rahu in your first or ascendant house this week, you may find yourself bewildered by many different circumstances. Nevertheless, despite all of the difficulties, you can be assured that you will achieve both success and prestige if you put your attention on your task. As a result, make an effort to maintain control of your thoughts and to guide yourself in the way that is most appropriate. There is a possibility that students may have a wasted week as a result of an uninvited visitor at their residence. If you are able, you should go to the house of a friend to study; otherwise, you will be subject to negative repercussions in the examinations that are coming up.