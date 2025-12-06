Weekly Horoscope December 7–13, 2025: New Opportunities Rise For Cancer, Scorpio & Capricorn

Weekly Horoscope (December 7, 2025 - December 13, 2025): This week’s horoscope highlights important shifts in health, finances, family dynamics, and professional growth. Many will experience improved well-being, new opportunities at work, and stronger emotional connections at home. While some challenges may arise, patience, clarity, and balanced decision-making will help you navigate the week smoothly. This period encourages steady progress and mindful actions.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
This week, you may expect to see improvements in your overall health, and taking an active role in participating in physical activities and sports outside can assist you in reclaiming your vitality and living a more fulfilling life. This week is predicted to be significantly more favourable than usual if you are considering making any investments that are connected to your home. This is because the planet Rahu will be located in the eleventh house of your Moon sign. Not only will you be able to reap the benefits of this investment, but you will also have the possibility of generating extra income by renting out a piece of your property. This week, you will be able to successfully resolve any problems that arise within your family since the Lord of the fifth house will be positioned in the home of your Moon sign.
This will result in a multitude of circumstances that will serve to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood between members of a family. As a result, it will be essential for you to assist the women in the house and to take part in the household tasks. Your rivals and enemies will be incapable of causing you any damage this week, despite their best efforts to do so. As a result of this, your position at work will continue to improve, and you will observe yourself gradually amassing accomplishments. You will be able to convert even the most unfavourable situations to your benefit by working diligently and with great efficiency. Students who are studying in creative fields will find this period to be very advantageous. In addition to overcoming difficulties in their studies, they will be able to attain significant achievements. As a result, you will be completely equipped to grasp concepts that you previously had to put in a lot of effort to understand.
Lucky Colour: Crimson Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
This week anticipates providing alleviation from pedal discomfort, sprains, and articular pain. This week is expected to be very propitious for people who are above the age of fifty. You have the opportunity to organise a picnic or plan a trip with your family members this week if you are the oldest sibling in the household. You will have to invest a substantial sum of money in order to achieve this, but doing so will assist in the improvement of your relationships with your family members. Ketu will be in the fourth house of your Moon sign. Your decisions are frequently influenced by your emotions, which could result in difficulties down the line. However, this week, you will need to refrain from making judgments that involve other people hastily, particularly those involving family members.
Otherwise, you can end up in a lot of trouble. Because Saturn will be placed in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, this week is going to offer a lot of new obstacles that are related to your professional life. Because of this, there is a chance that you will be assigned new objectives or targets. As a result, to prevent yourself from getting into problematic circumstances, you will need to make use of the relationships you have with others. During this period, students who are certain about their future aspirations will need to concentrate their efforts more on putting in the necessary hard work. This is because the most significant challenge you will have during this period will be to prevent your ego from taking over. In addition to that, you will be able to excel in your courses, which will result in you receiving compliments from both your parents and your instructors.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
Rahu will be located in the ninth house of your Moon sign, which will cause you to make an effort this week to enhance your personality and your overall health, leading to a more fulfilling life. Take long walks in order to maintain excellent health, and if it is at all possible, go for these walks with your feet naked on grassy ground. This will provide considerable relief from all types of eye-related issues. There is a possibility that this week, unforeseen visitors could show up at your residence without prior notice, which could put your financial condition in jeopardy. This is because Ketu will be positioned in the third house of your Moon sign. You may wind up spending more than you can afford to spend in your attempts to keep them satisfied.
If you make significant decisions regarding your own personal life, you should not expect to get the backing of your family. You might even think about relocating to a place farther away from them as a result of the intense sense of isolation that you would have. The start of the week will be quite beneficial for you in terms of your career. Before you take any action, be sure that you ask your parents for their approval. This will signal the start of a significant chapter in your life. Otherwise, they might subsequently express their opposition to it, which could result in your being embarrassed in front of other people. Students who belong to this zodiac sign and are thinking of studying abroad might get some encouraging news at some point around the middle of the week. Nevertheless, you must concentrate on what you want to achieve.
Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
According to your horoscope, there will be beneficial effects on your health and a decrease in your level of obesity this week if you refrain from consuming foods that are rich in fat and maintain a balanced routine. As a result of Saturn's presence in the ninth house of your Moon sign, this week, persons who were born under your zodiac sign should expect to receive favourable outcomes in matters of their finances. You will perceive an improvement in your financial status, and the current moment appears to be more advantageous than it typically is for making any decisions that pertain to your finances. It is impossible to avoid disagreements among family members, and this week will be no different for you and the other members of your family, which might perhaps lead to the emergence of a few little issues.
However, make sure that this does not interfere with your mental well-being, and do your best to find a solution to any and all issues that you may encounter. You have been looking forward to a trip that is relevant to your job, and you will be going on it this week. Nevertheless, prior to setting out on this journey, it is important that you thoroughly verify all of your paperwork and possessions, or you may find yourself having to endure the difficulties of being in an unfamiliar location. Individuals who were born under this sign who are pursuing studies in the fields of hardware and electronics, company secretarial, law, or social service will require additional financial resources to cover the costs of their school this week. Nevertheless, you might be curious about how to make a spontaneous request to your family for financial assistance.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
As a result of Saturn being positioned in the ninth house of your Moon sign, it is possible that the beginning of this week will not be auspicious for your well-being. Nonetheless, by the end of the weekend, progress will become evident. Because of this, it would be advisable to take additional precautions when it comes to your health throughout the first part of the week. This is because Rahu will be in the seventh house of your Moon sign. In the upcoming week, the opportunity to make investments that will likely generate considerable gains in the future will be rather favourable. The reason for this is that at this time, the lord of wealth and finances for you will be in a positive state. It is expected that this week will provide typical outcomes with regard to your family life.
When you get back to your house, you are welcome to offer a gift or some food for the younger members of your family. Not only will this be pleasing to them, but it will make other members of the family happy with you as well. There is a slight possibility that this week will not be the best time to resume working on the duties that you have left incomplete. This week, you might run into problems when attempting to pick up where you left off on projects that you have not yet completed. Not only will this have an impact on your level of morale, but it could also result in a slower progression of your career. Dancing or listening to music is a universal remedy for alleviating numerous forms of stress. This week, you may find that your stress levels are reduced if you dance or listen to some wonderful music.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
This week might not be good for your health at the beginning. Nonetheless, during the course of the weekend, things will get better. It is therefore advisable to take extreme caution when it comes to your well-being throughout the first part of the week, as Saturn will be present in the seventh house of your Moon sign. If you have a partner, you need to make things better between you this week. If you do not take these steps, you will not be able to amass substantial financial gains with their assistance. Continue to focus your attention on the appropriate direction and keep this in your thoughts. This week, you will be more likely to participate in activities that are of a charitable nature, which could result in you and your family planning a religious event together.
This will provide you and the members of your family with positive thoughts as well as a feeling of serenity within. Many big opportunities for you to advance in your career will present themselves this week, as Rahu will be positioned in the sixth house of your Moon sign. With that being said, make an effort to utilise any chance that arises with due diligence. This is because becoming overwhelmed by feelings can lead to a situation in which you do not receive the amount of earnings that you are entitled to. Because of the impact of multiple planets, students will see exceptional results in higher education this week. It is also possible that you will hear positive news regarding your acceptance into a prestigious university. Students who have aspirations of studying abroad will have a good opportunity to make their dreams come true.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 4
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
Regarding your organisation, you must exercise extra caution this week. The possibility exists that someone in your inner circle may be a selfish individual who is responsible for causing you stress. As a result of this, you will notice that you are unable to eat in a proper manner. The planet Saturn will be in the sixth house of your Moon sign this week, which means that the wishes you have made will be granted, and you will experience good prosperity. All of your past endeavours will bear fruit at this point, and you will be able to settle your bills in full, thus becoming debt-free. The advice that you receive from a member of your family will most likely enable you to make some additional money this week, which will provide you with happiness.
In addition, you will be seen to indulge in extravagant purchases for your family members and to purchase presents for them. The eleventh house of your Moon sign may be occupied by Ketu, which will result in businessmen who are in cooperation with one another seeing significant gains during this week. When it comes to the expansion of your business, technological and social networking resources can be really beneficial. This week, pupils will begin to reap the benefits of their academic endeavours. This is because you will be able to enjoy the fruits of your labour from earlier on, and this will assist you in achieving higher scores on your tests. Nevertheless, to accomplish this, you will need to concentrate on your academics.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
This week, individuals who were born under this zodiac sign will not experience any problems with their health. As a result, they need to minimise stress on both a mental and physical level and to consume fresh fruits as well as green leafy vegetables. As a consequence of Rahu being present in the fourth house of your Moon sign this week, you will experience considerable gains that come in the form of commissions, dividends, or royalty payments. In addition to this, a large number of you will likely be interested in providing funding for any initiative that has the potential to produce a considerable profit. Your stress levels will be alleviated this week if you maintain a cheerful environment in your home.
As a result, you must take part in everything to the fullest extent possible and refrain from simply being a bystander. This week will serve to reinforce the idea that you need to put in a lot of effort in order to ensure that your family is living a happy and fulfilling life. This entails that you maintain a sense of love and foresight in every action you take. Because of the presence of Ketu in the tenth house of your Moon sign, your boss and other top authorities will be in a bad mood at work this week. They will be viewed as critical of all you do as a consequence of this. This could have a demoralising effect on you, and you might even feel slighted by your coworkers. Many students will experience a great deal of isolation during the course of this week, according to the stars and planets that correspond to your zodiac sign. When you find yourself in a scenario like this, you can help alleviate the difficulty by spending some time with your pet or by having a conversation with a family member.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
Those individuals who have previously experienced issues relating to their eyes will find that this week is providing exceptionally propitious outcomes. This is because Ketu will be positioned in the ninth house of your Moon sign. You may be able to make decisions to improve your eyes at this time, in addition to successfully taking proper care of them. This week, you are going to have a lot of energy, and there is a chance that you could unexpectedly earn profits that were not on your radar. As a result, make sure to allocate a modest percentage of this profit to charitable endeavours. In the course of this week, Saturn will be present in the fourth house of your Moon sign. Consequently, your family will direct their attention towards a propitious event that will be orchestrated by a relative.
Another possibility is that an unexpected piece of good news from a relative who lives far away could bring about moments of happiness for your entire family. It is expected that this week will be particularly favourable for individuals born under your Moon sign in terms of their professional lives, as the stars will be entirely aligned in your favour. As a result of this, you will experience abundant prosperity and good luck in your career and professional life. You may find it more challenging to focus on your academics during this period. As a result, it is recommended that you turn to meditation and yoga for assistance in improving your ability to concentrate. Make every effort to maintain your composure to the greatest extent possible, even in situations when things do not unfold as you had hoped. This is because, while you are in a state of calmness, you will discover that you can solve every challenge that comes your way.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
This week will help you cultivate a feeling of focus and dedication, which will allow you to make significant headway in completing crucial chores. When you approach your obligations with patience and thorough planning, you will find that your work becomes smoother. Your ability to think practically enables you to find solutions to problems that are impending, and you may see rewards from efforts that you have made in the past. Financial decisions should be made carefully, but small gains or improvements are likely if you remain disciplined. In your personal life, you could feel the need to better divide your time between your responsibilities and the time you spend relaxing.
Members of your family may value your steady support and dependability. Understanding with a close friend or family member could be strengthened through a meaningful chat. In the event that there were any misconceptions, now is an excellent opportunity to address them in a mild manner. Health is not affected, although it is vital to get enough rest. It is important to refrain from overworking, particularly in the second half of the week, as your body may be indicating that it needs to allow you to unwind. You can revitalise your energy by taking a brief mental break, meditating, or spending some peaceful time at home. The overall message of this week is that constancy and balance are rewarded, and that you will be able to make steady and confident progress toward achieving your goals.
Lucky Colour: Black
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
This week, you can expect to experience a notable rise in the amount of money spent on medical bills related to your household or family, as a consequence of Saturn being present in the second house of your Moon sign. You might endure emotional tension and anxiety, and this could potentially result in a financial catastrophe. As a result, you should make an effort to stay as calm as possible; otherwise, in addition to the poor health of the people around you, you will also be required to allocate funds to your own well-being. There is a possibility that an important project may be delayed this week because of the current financial difficulties, which could lead to substantial losses. If you are able to, try to get financial support from a bank or a good friend in order to finish the tasks that you have left.
This week, you might get the opportunity to migrate, or you might discover that a family member is considering moving to a different location. This week, you will discover that you will need to carve out some time from your hectic schedule to spend time with your family and to talk about decisions that are relevant to your family. Due to the presence of Rahu in your first or ascendant house this week, you may find yourself bewildered by many different circumstances. Nevertheless, despite all of the difficulties, you can be assured that you will achieve both success and prestige if you put your attention on your task. As a result, make an effort to maintain control of your thoughts and to guide yourself in the way that is most appropriate. There is a possibility that students may have a wasted week as a result of an uninvited visitor at their residence. If you are able, you should go to the house of a friend to study; otherwise, you will be subject to negative repercussions in the examinations that are coming up.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
This week, you ought to consume fruits daily if you wish to maintain your health. In addition to that, walking in the park first thing in the morning is another way to support your well-being during this period. Make sure you take this seriously and that you have a healthy lifestyle. Individuals who are born under this sign typically tend to live in the present. Nevertheless, you will have to exercise restraint over your inclination to base your choices on just one day this week, now that Rahu is in the twelfth house of your Moon sign. As a result, it is most advisable to avoid dedicating an excessive amount of time and money to amusement. Otherwise, there is a possibility that you will run into problems with your finances at some point in the future. You will make your family members' needs your first priority this week as you get a better awareness of your obligations to them.
In order for them to feel as though they are truly cared for and to be able to express their innermost thoughts with you, you should participate in both their happy and sad moments. Your Moon sign's first house, also known as the house of the ascendant, will include Shani Maharaj. As a result, the situations that you have been working especially hard to influence in your favour at work will appear to be operating in your favour this week, provided that you put in only a small amount of effort. This indicates that you will continue to receive favourable and promising outcomes even if you labour slightly less than you often do. This week, those who reside far from their homes might be given the chance to spend time with their family members. They will feel a greater sense of emotional fortitude throughout this period and will also be observed relishing meals that were prepared at home. In light of this, you should maintain your fortitude in any circumstance and bear in mind that your family members are also experiencing their own difficulties while being away from you.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 12