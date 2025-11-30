Sagittarius December 2025 Horoscope: A Challenging Month Influencing Career Efforts, Financial Shifts, And Growth

Although there is a possibility that adversaries will create some difficulties for you at the start of the month, these situations will progressively subside. The twelfth house will be occupied by Mercury, who is moving there from the sixth house, creating an increase in the bustle and commotion of your work. It is possible that you will have the opportunity to go to another country for business purposes. The planet Mercury, which is the ruler of the seventh house, is located in the eleventh house at the beginning of the month, and then it is positioned in the twelfth house on the sixth, which will offer you advantages in the commercial world. On the 4th, Jupiter will arrive in the seventh house in a retrograde state. This will cause you to work hard continuously, and as a result, you will see progress in your business. Before that, on the 7th, Mars will enter the first house, on the 16th, the Sun will enter, and on the 20th, Venus will enter. All of these celestial bodies will be gazing upon the seventh house, which will bring about positive development in your business.