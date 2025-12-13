Weekly Horoscope December 14–20, 2025: Growth And Turning Points Await Gemini, Leo And Virgo

Otherwise, there is a possibility that your profit will be converted into a significant loss. It is possible that a member of your family will move away this week, or it is possible that you will make the decision to move to a location that is not your current place of abode. During this week, you will be taking some time out of your hectic schedule to spend time with your family and to address decisions that are related to your family together. You are going to find yourself in possession of an increased amount of energy this week, which will make you want to keep working at your place of employment even after you have gotten back home from the office. However, your family may be displeased if you take such action. This period of time will be especially essential for you if you are a student. The reason for this is that the effort you put in will not only help you obtain good grades, but this success will also result in your development and progression, which will lead to a rise in the respect that you and your family are given in society.