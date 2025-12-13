Weekly Horoscope December 14–20, 2025: Growth And Turning Points Await Gemini, Leo And Virgo

Weekly Horoscope (December 14, 2025 - December 20, 2025): This weekly horoscope offers guidance on health, emotions, finances, relationships, career growth, and academic progress. Each sign receives insights based on planetary movements that highlight upcoming challenges and opportunities. The predictions help readers stay mindful of stress, make careful financial decisions, strengthen family bonds, improve productivity, and stay focused on personal goals throughout the week.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
At this point, it is important to realise that addressing the underlying causes of stress is more beneficial than putting your body under strain in order to achieve a state of mental tranquillity. In light of this information, it is imperative that you make every effort to remain as stress-free as possible during the course of this week. The placement of Rahu in the eleventh house of your Moon sign this week will have a positive impact on your financial condition. It is expected that your circumstances will improve after a long period of time. You will have the ability to manage all of your expenditures and amass a fortune. Rather than claiming exclusive responsibility for this, make certain that you acknowledge the contributions made by your significant other, members of your family, and the people you care about.
This week, your family life is going to be filled with joy, serenity, and success. You may organise a family excursion to a place of religious significance or to the home of a family member if Ketu is in the fifth house of your Moon sign. You will be able to demonstrate your leadership and administrative skills throughout this period as a result of your excellent standing. This will assist you in achieving both recognition and respect from your colleagues at work. In addition to that, there is a good chance that a female coworker in your place of employment will provide you with a considerable amount of assistance. You will have to refrain from engaging in any illicit behaviour, including but not limited to cheating, if you are scheduled to take an examination this week. Otherwise, you can end up causing harm to both yourself and your future.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
The fourth house of your Moon sign will have Ketu in it this week, which will be bad for your health. Because of this, some annoyance could potentially be caused by an overabundance of travel. As a result, refrain from taking any trips and place the utmost importance on maintaining your health. Because of previous investments that you have made in things such as ancestral property, land, policies, and property, you can expect a boost in your income this week. Consequently, you may choose to put the money that you have made back into a venture that will be successful. This week, your foremost obligation should be to put the requirements of your family members first and to put your personal comforts and demands in the background.
As a result of this, you will be able to discover a lot of family issues that are happening at the moment and that you were not aware of in the past. Since Saturn will be situated in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, you will approach every task that you are assigned at work this week with a more responsible, focused, and ordered mindset. Your performance in your job will improve as a result of this. Furthermore, there is a possibility that certain individuals who share your zodiac sign may be presented with the option to become employed by a corporation located outside of your country. During this week, you must keep positive relationships with your instructors, because there is a good chance that they will be satisfied with you, and their influence will have a positive effect on your prospects in the field of education. It is also likely that a large number of students will be awarded scholarships by their educational institutions or colleges throughout this period of time.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
It is highly recommended that drivers practice the utmost in prudence during the course of this week. The least bit of negligence on their part has the potential to result in disastrous consequences. You can expect to make considerable financial gains in the latter part of this week, which could result in the acquisition of a new home or automobile. The things that you have bought are likely to make your family members very happy. The ninth house of your Moon sign will be occupied by Rahu this week, which may lead to an increase in the tension you feel mentally as a result of trusting a family member without any reservations and disclosing your personal information to them.
As a result, with everyone, you should only disclose what is suitable. Otherwise, your image may be negatively affected. There is a possibility that your loan application will be approved this week if you run a partnership firm and have previously submitted a loan application for the purpose of expanding your business, as Saturn will be situated in the tenth house of your Moon sign. As a result, you will be able to obtain a loan and use it to invest in your business in the near future. You will reap the benefits of this at some point in the future. Students, particularly those who attend school away from their homes, are frequently subject to the uncomfortable sensation that comes with feeling alone. Do not allow it to get one up on you; go out and spend some time with friends.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
Getting annoyed and mad at anyone, any time this week, could be bad for your health. As a result, the most advisable course of action is to avoid becoming involved in any prior fights with your loved ones or friends and to do your best to relax both yourself and your thoughts to the greatest extent possible. It is essential that you refrain from spending an excessive amount of money on your close ones due to emotional overspending, which could result in monetary challenges in the future. This is because Rahu will be in the eighth house of your Moon sign. Consequently, it would be in your best interest to reduce your expenditures to the lowest feasible amount this week, all the while making sure to stick to an appropriate budget.
As a result of this, you will be able to save a considerable amount of money. This week, the disorganised nature of your lifestyle could lead to dissatisfaction among the members of your family, which may result in a strained atmosphere at home. Consequently, it is in your best interest to implement the required modifications to this habit and ensure that your personal hygiene is maintained. Saturn will be positioned in the ninth house of your Moon sign this week, which will provide a test of your effectiveness in the workplace. In order to accomplish the results that you seek, you will need to keep your attention centred on your endeavours. Additionally, you might turn to the knowledge of your older relatives for assistance with this. This week, you will have to wait an even longer amount of time if you have been attempting to gain admission to a college or university located outside of your country. Incomplete paperwork may put your attempts in jeopardy.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
This week, you will see substantial improvements in your health if you make any adjustments to the treatment you are now receiving. This is because Rahu will be positioned in the seventh house of your Moon sign. In order to accomplish this, you should consider making some proper changes to your daily routine, and you should also speak with a qualified physician to obtain a diet plan, if it is deemed necessary. This week is a particularly auspicious time for any transactions involving real estate or finances, whether they be large or small, as a result of Ketu being in your first/ascendant house. Nevertheless, it is best to refrain from making any significant investments at this time.
If you find yourself unable to avoid doing so, you are recommended to seek assistance from someone who is older or has more expertise before you make your investment. Taking part in social activities will provide you with a valuable opportunity to broaden your circle of contacts to include those who hold positions of influence and importance in your immediate surroundings. You will have a significant number of favourable outcomes this week as a result of your capacity to have an impact on other people. You and your partner will both stand to make considerable earnings, so this week is the perfect time to get started on a new collaborative project. However, before you decide to join forces with a partner, you need to think carefully; otherwise, you risk that a lack of communication can lead to conflict between the two of you. This is going to be an especially opportune moment for you if you are a student of politics or social service. Students of information technology are likewise expected to be successful to a significant degree over the course of this period of time.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
This week, you will experience some beneficial improvements in your health, which will enable you to speak with the people in your professional and social circles more openly and honestly. This is due to the placement of Rahu in the sixth house of your Moon sign. Not only will this boost your confidence and courage, but you will also have the sense that you are completely equipped to make decisions. Thanks to the presence of Ketu in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, you can expect to see a significant return on an investment you had previously written off as a failure. This week, you are expected to experience financial rewards from this venture. This will additionally make your wish to acquire a new automobile come true.
Nevertheless, before making any purchases, you are required to discuss the matter with your parents or other adults in authority. It would be wonderful to go on a picnic with your friends or family this week. In addition to making you feel more cheerful, this will also assist you in developing better relationships with them. This week, you will have the ability to remain optimistic throughout, which will enable you to confront the circumstances that you are currently experiencing with bravery. In addition, you will be able to benefit from the time you spend improving your abilities and gaining experience while you are employed here. Because of the impact of multiple planets, students will see exceptional results in higher education this week. It is also possible that you will hear positive news about being accepted to a prestigious school. There is a significant likelihood that students who have aspirations of attending school overseas will see their dreams come true during this period.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 4
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
In order to lead a life that is both rewarding and satisfying, it is necessary to improve your mental fortitude. This can be accomplished through the practice of yoga and exercise in order to preserve your physical well-being or by reading literature that is of high quality. You will see your finances unexpectedly increase this week as a result of Rahu's location in the fifth house of your Moon sign. As a consequence of this, your financial position will be considerably strengthened, and you may conclude that you want to provide financial assistance to a member of your family. There is a possibility that you will come to regret this decision in the future.
Saturn will be positioned in the sixth house of the sign of your Moon, and as a result, your coworkers or other people at your place of employment may require you to devote a considerable amount of your time to them. Make sure that your work is not negatively impacted before you hurry to make any commitments to them. An individual in your place of employment may exploit your generosity and your desire to help others. This week is going to be a period of examination for those pupils who have been highly inattentive in regards to their tests. This is because during this period of time, in addition to the pressure that comes with exams, you will also be experiencing tension over the fact that you will need to make up for all of the classes that you have been ignoring and postponing until a later date. On the other hand, this period of time will be considered regular for other students.
Lucky Colour: Light Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
As a result of Saturn being placed in the fifth house of your Moon sign, individuals who paid no attention to issues such as indigestion, joint discomfort, and headaches last week will realise the significance of living a healthy lifestyle this week and will make every attempt to improve their physical condition. Those who are in your immediate vicinity will be inspired by what they see you doing and might even offer their support as a result. Because Rahu will be in the fourth house of your Moon sign, you will be well aware of the significance of being aware of the circumstance you are in and beginning to save money before your financial condition deteriorates much worse. However, you will not be able to do so this week, which will result in numerous challenges in terms of your finances in the future. Throughout the course of this week, you will encounter many circumstances in which the people in your life who are your closest companions and your loved ones will offer their unwavering support.
During this period of your life, your friends and family will be there for you when you need their assistance. The difficult work that you have done in the past will finally pay off this week, and as a result, you may be recognised and promoted by those who are in positions of authority above you. Even though every single advancement results in arrogance, the same potential is developing in your case. Consequently, it is best to refrain from allowing your ego to become dominant, even in the event that you acquire a positive advancement. Your weekly horoscope suggests that students are likely to witness several beneficial developments throughout the course of this week. This is going to be a fantastic period for you to devote to studying if you are getting ready for a competitive exam. Since multiple planets will bestow blessings upon your zodiac sign during this period, you will be able to attain great achievement.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
This week, you should take some time to focus on improving both your health and your career. Additionally, Saturn will be situated in the fourth house of your Moon sign. It appears that this period is beneficial for your well-being. Furthermore, it is possible that your workload may increase at some point in the middle of this week. However, you must avoid allowing the strain that comes from the office to become too much for you to handle. It is essential that you gain an understanding of the fact that making correct use of your creative abilities will have a large positive impact on you, and you will be able to better your financial condition as a result, which will offer you substantial rewards in the future.
In addition to the other benefits of this week, you will also receive some relief from the various ups and downs that you have been experiencing in your personal life. Purchasing their own home as opposed to renting may be a more successful option for many individuals, especially if they have the assistance of their family. During any work-related meetings that you attend this week, it will be necessary for you to make your opinions and recommendations known in a very clear manner. Your supervisor or superiors can become angry with you if you do not provide a straightforward response. You are going to be let down as a result of this. This week, it is possible that students may find themselves developing feelings for someone of the opposite gender, which could result in them devoting the majority of their time to thinking about that person. As a result, the most important thing that you will need to accomplish this week is to learn how to manage your emotions.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
This week, you can expect to have more intense emotions due to Ketu's presence in the ninth house of your Moon sign. You could be a little reluctant to be more open or to interact with other people because of this. Letting go of problems from your past and attempting to begin anew is the best course of action if you want to avoid experiencing stress. It is possible that you may feel a bit overwhelmed this week as a result of an unexpected influx of funds, as the planet Rahu will be positioned in the second house of your Moon sign. This will cause you to make judgments about investments and expenditures in a rushed manner. For this reason, it is necessary to modify this behavior and to consult with a person of more advanced age, particularly when it comes to negotiating major financial transactions.
This week, you can find yourself feeling annoyed as a result of the unreasonable demands and excessive expectations of the older members of your family. Not only will this cause you a great deal of stress in your personal life, but the adverse effects that it has could also create disturbances in your professional life. The outstanding performance and level of productivity that you have demonstrated over the course of this week will leave a lasting impression on your subordinates. You will be regarded as someone who is considering growing their company in collaboration with you, and you will be showered with their compliments. Additionally, you will have the chance to acquire a reputation and distinction in the industry by doing this. Students who report that they are having difficulty focusing on their academics because of distractions will find that this week is particularly auspicious. This week, your friends will not only support you in overcoming any challenges you may encounter, but they will also help you maintain your concentration on your studies.
Lucky Colour: Black
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
You will be putting in additional time and efforts this week to meet many of the most famous members of society, which is a consequence of Saturn being located in the second house of your Moon sign. Nevertheless, you must recognize that at this period, placing greater emphasis on your well-being is of greater significance than attempting to foster more social connections. As a result, you should conserve your energy and utilize it to improve your overall well-being. There is a chance that you may have an unexpected windfall from some of the land or property that belongs to your family this week. This is a result of the placement of Ketu in the seventh house of your Moon sign. Having said that, you should not allow yourself to be depressed by your excitement—not even accidentally.
Otherwise, there is a possibility that your profit will be converted into a significant loss. It is possible that a member of your family will move away this week, or it is possible that you will make the decision to move to a location that is not your current place of abode. During this week, you will be taking some time out of your hectic schedule to spend time with your family and to address decisions that are related to your family together. You are going to find yourself in possession of an increased amount of energy this week, which will make you want to keep working at your place of employment even after you have gotten back home from the office. However, your family may be displeased if you take such action. This period of time will be especially essential for you if you are a student. The reason for this is that the effort you put in will not only help you obtain good grades, but this success will also result in your development and progression, which will lead to a rise in the respect that you and your family are given in society.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
You'll have Ketu in the sixth house of your Moon sign this week, and you should use your extra energy in a healthy way to stay healthy. Otherwise, you run the risk of wasting it by not pointing it in the right direction. Thus, the most effective way to use your energy is to spend time with your family and friends or to participate in sporting activities with them. If you exercise caution, you may be able to make some additional income this week, when Saturn will be placed in the first, or ascendant, house of your Moon sign. Nonetheless, in order to accomplish this, you will need to create an appropriate plan and execute in accordance with it. This week, you may have the opportunity to achieve full success in your efforts to establish yourself in a foreign country if you or a member of your family have a desire to do so, and if the conditions of your horoscope indicate that this is possible.
The conditions that are currently there are exceptionally favorable for this to happen. As a result, your aspiration of establishing a new life overseas may be realized provided you are willing to put in more effort than you normally would. This time frame will prove to be beneficial for those who were born under this sign and who are in a committed relationship, as it will assist them to recover from any losses that they have suffered in the past. During this period, you will have the opportunity to come into contact with important people and create suitable strategies for the growth of your enterprise. As a result, your career will benefit greatly. Students will find this week to be extremely significant, because it will assist them in overcoming any and all barriers that they may encounter, particularly in the sphere of education. Their reasoning abilities and comprehension skills will be strengthened as a result of this. They will demonstrate such a remarkable level of comprehension that their families will be taken aback by it; their family will also be quite happy with their behavior.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 12