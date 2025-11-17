Why Monday-Born People Have That Calm But Mysterious Energy

The energy of those born on a Monday is unique; it is kind yet strong, protective yet enigmatic. They seem to have taken a little peace from the Moon and carry it with them wherever they go. Their personality, feelings, and subtle charisma are influenced by Monday, which is ruled by Chandra, the Moon, in Vedic astrology. People born on Mondays are calm, powerful and emotionally sensitive, much like the Moon, which reflects light instead of creating it.