Cancer January 2026 Horoscope: Career Progress, Relationship Strength, Financial Balance, And Health Care

Financial:

There will probably be some highs and lows this month from a financial standpoint. With Venus, Mars, Mercury, and the Sun all in your sixth house, the first part of the month is going to be somewhat poor. The combination of Rahu's persistence in the eighth house and Jupiter's retrograde motion in the twelfth house during the month could cause your spending to skyrocket. Some costs will be necessary and beneficial to everyone, so you won't think twice about paying them, but they will have an effect on your budget. Saturn will aspect your eleventh house after spending the month in the ninth, so you can be assured that your income will be stable and that you will discover a solution to these problems.