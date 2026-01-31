Cancer February 2026 Horoscope: Emotional Growth, Career Responsibility, Financial Caution, And Relationship Awareness

As a result of the combination of these four planets with Rahu, which is situated in the eighth house, you will have feelings of excitement and frequently find yourself holding hands in relation to your love. Despite the fact that you might not know what to do, exercising patience will prove to be useful and will assist you in maintaining your connection. There is a possibility that married couples will have times of stress due to the placement of four planets in the seventh house. This placement may not only result in health issues for both you and your spouse, but it may also increase the level of tension in your relationship. Some issues concerning in-laws may surface in the latter half of the month as a result of five planets moving into the eighth house. These issues will require attention and will need to be resolved.