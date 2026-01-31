Leo February 2026 Horoscope: Relationship Developments, Career Effort, Financial Pressure, And Health Vigilance

If you're married, the planetary alignments suggest that tensions in your relationship could rise as a result of strained communication and resentment against one another. Even though there will be some tender moments this month, arguments, tension, and conflict are more likely to emerge as a result of Rahu's placement in the seventh house and the arrival of the Sun, Mercury, Mars, and Venus in the second half of the month. But those difficulties will eventually fade away as a result of Jupiter's relation to the seventh house. On the other hand, you should try not to let your spouse feel let down or annoyed by anything you say. Pay attention to growing your affection for each other. Take excellent care of their health, keep your relationship with them strong, and fulfil all your other obligations.