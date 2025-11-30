Leo December 2025 Horoscope: A Significant Month Shaping Career Progress, Financial Stability, And Relationship Growth

It is imperative to take precautionary measures in order to avoid any health issues, which may be brought about by the impact of Ketu and Rahu on the first and seventh homes, as well as the presence of the Sun, Mars, and Venus in the fourth house. When it comes to affairs that concern your family, you should expect some ups and downs, but the second half of the month is expected to be more auspicious. Those who are currently employed will find that the month is favourable to them. There is a possibility that you will be able to switch employment, and it is even more likely that you will be able to find a position that is a better fit for you. Your earnings will rise, and you will experience some relief from the financial difficulties you have been facing. It is best for businesspeople to refrain from taking risks and to concentrate entirely on their profession. Students will have a lot of positive experiences during this month. There is a chance that travelling to another country could be an option.