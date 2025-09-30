Leo September 2025 Horoscope: Opportunities In Career And Love, But Health And Finances Require Care

Love, Relationships & Marriage:

There will be good times for love relationships in the first half of the month because Jupiter, the master of your fifth house, will be in your profit house and aspecting the fifth house. Venus, who rules love, will be in your first house from the start of the month until October 9th. This is also a good place for love bonds. The person in charge of your fifth house will move to your twelfth house in the second half of the month. Even though Jupiter's move into the twelfth house isn't good luck, Jupiter will be in a high state. Since this is a good position, people who really love each other but can't meet or are staying away from each other for some reason may be able to find a way to do so in the second half of the month. The planet Venus, which rules love, will be weak during the second half of the month, though. Because of this, you should not go too far in love, because Venus is weak and Saturn is affecting it. If you do, you could become famous for all the wrong reasons. Keep your modesty and enjoy your love life.