BCB Takes Over Chattogram Royals As BPL 2025-26 Faces Fresh Crisis

BCB assumed control of Chattogram Royals after owners pulled out last minute
The move comes amid wider political and security concerns in Bangladesh
BPL 2025-26 will begin without a traditional opening ceremony
The Bangladesh Premier League entered its 12th season under unusual pressure a day before it was set to begin. In a development that stunned fans and officials alike, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) stepped in to take control of the Chattogram Royals franchise after the team’s owners withdrew just hours before the tournament was to kick off.
The decision came after financial struggles and a failure to secure sponsorship forced the franchise to relinquish ownership, leaving the board to manage the team’s participation and future in the league.
The handover has added to a sense of uncertainty surrounding this year’s BPL, coming amid broader challenges in the country. National political tensions and security concerns have already influenced how the tournament is being managed, most notably through the postponement of the grand opening ceremony, a casualty of safety considerations linked to the current environment.
BCB Takes Charge of Chattogram Royals
With the Royals suddenly ownerless, the BCB assumed temporary control of the franchise to ensure its place in the competition. Officials confirmed the team will now be run by the board, with adjustments made to the coaching and management setup as the season begins. The takeover was described as a necessary step to protect the integrity of the tournament and ensure that all six teams can compete as scheduled.
The Chattogram Royals had initially secured rights to participate in the 2025–26 BPL after being awarded the franchise by the board. However, persistent difficulties in attracting sponsors and meeting financial obligations reportedly led the owners to step back at the last moment. Under league rules, the responsibility for a team absent a formal owner falls to the BCB, a scenario the board moved quickly to implement.
Political Climate Forces Opening Ceremony Changes
The BPL’s opening ceremony was also postponed in recent days, as the board cited security concerns and the ongoing political environment in Bangladesh. Officials said the decision not to hold the ceremony was guided by government advice aimed at limiting large gatherings during a sensitive period leading up to national elections.
Though the formal launch event has been shelved, the tournament itself is still scheduled to begin on December 26, with teams and players preparing amid heightened scrutiny. Organisers have emphasised their commitment to delivering the competition as planned while navigating the broader challenges facing Bangladesh’s sporting calendar.
Despite the last-minute upheaval, fans and stakeholders remain hopeful that the league will maintain its competitive edge and deliver exciting cricket, even as off-field issues continue to shape this year’s edition.