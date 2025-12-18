Bangladesh Cricket Board Postpones BPL Opening Ceremony Over Security Reasons - Report

Hours after making the announcement of BPL, the Governing Council stated that the decision to postpone the opening ceremony was taken with the advice from the government

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Cricket Board
Bangladesh Cricket Board Logo Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh Premier League opening ceremony postponed by BCB

  • Country's high-profile T20 league tournament kicks off on Dec 26

  • BCB postponed the ceremony on security grounds

The much-awaited Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will get underway from December 26, 2025 with Sylhet Strikers taking on Rajshahi Warriors in the opening game of the tournament. However, the tournament won't have glam opening ceremony this time.

As per a report published in Cricbuzz, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam has pulled the plug on the ceremony citing security reasons. It was earlier announced that opening ceremony will take place on December 24, however those plans are now shelved following a meeting with their new sports adviser, Asif Nazrul.

"We won't do an opening ceremony because the overall situation of the country plus security is a big factor here," Aminul told reporters at a private programme on Wednesday. "Our job is to make sure the cricket matches run well. So, we are keeping focus on all sides. But at this moment, we are paying more attention to cricket."

Moreover, the political situation in the country has also played a key reason behind it with the elections due approaching on February 12, 2026.

Hours after making the announcement of BPL, the Governing Council stated that the decision to postpone the opening ceremony was taken with the advice from the government.

Related Content
Related Content

"Aligned with the current advice from the Bangladesh Government on mass gatherings, and with the objective of ensuring maximum protection for everyone concerned, the BPL Governing Council has decided not to organize any pre-event function or opening ceremony involving large crowds," the BPL Governing Council said in a press release.

"As preparations progress, the Governing Council is focused on ensuring a secure and well-managed environment for players, spectators, match officials and all stakeholders involved in the competition. Operational readiness for all participants remains at the core of the planning process.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the BPL Governing Council look forward to welcoming fans to the stadiums and delivering a tournament that truly reflects the spirit, excitement, and excellence of the Bangladesh Premier League T20 2026," it added.

The BPL 2025-26 final will be held on January 23. This year's edition of the BPL will only feature 6 teams in comparison to 7 in the previous edition. Last year's winners Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers will not feature in BPL anymore.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Tom Latham-Devon Conway Register Record Opening Stand - Stats

  2. India Vs South Africa 4th T20I: BCCI Scheduling Comes Under Scanner After Match Called Off Due To Dense Smog In Lucknow

  3. Bangladesh Cricket Board Postpones BPL Opening Ceremony Over Security Reasons - Report

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. IPL 2026 Auction Review: Five Key Talking Points, Best And Worst Business

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  2. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  3. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  4. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  5. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Insurance Bill: Beyond the Surface Rhetoric

  2. 100 Years Of India's Trade Union Movement: History, Politics And The Future

  3. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  4. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

  5. Congress Protests Outside BJP Offices Across Country After National Herald Order

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  3. Trump Orders Complete Blockade Of Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Venezuela

  4. EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel PM Netanyahu On Deepening Bilateral Ties

  5. Bondi Beach Terror Suspect Was Hyderabad Native With Indian Passport

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm