Bangladesh Cricket Board Postpones BPL Opening Ceremony Over Security Reasons - Report

Bangladesh Premier League opening ceremony postponed by BCB
Country's high-profile T20 league tournament kicks off on Dec 26
BCB postponed the ceremony on security grounds
The much-awaited Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will get underway from December 26, 2025 with Sylhet Strikers taking on Rajshahi Warriors in the opening game of the tournament. However, the tournament won't have glam opening ceremony this time.
As per a report published in Cricbuzz, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam has pulled the plug on the ceremony citing security reasons. It was earlier announced that opening ceremony will take place on December 24, however those plans are now shelved following a meeting with their new sports adviser, Asif Nazrul.
"We won't do an opening ceremony because the overall situation of the country plus security is a big factor here," Aminul told reporters at a private programme on Wednesday. "Our job is to make sure the cricket matches run well. So, we are keeping focus on all sides. But at this moment, we are paying more attention to cricket."
Moreover, the political situation in the country has also played a key reason behind it with the elections due approaching on February 12, 2026.
Hours after making the announcement of BPL, the Governing Council stated that the decision to postpone the opening ceremony was taken with the advice from the government.
"Aligned with the current advice from the Bangladesh Government on mass gatherings, and with the objective of ensuring maximum protection for everyone concerned, the BPL Governing Council has decided not to organize any pre-event function or opening ceremony involving large crowds," the BPL Governing Council said in a press release.
"As preparations progress, the Governing Council is focused on ensuring a secure and well-managed environment for players, spectators, match officials and all stakeholders involved in the competition. Operational readiness for all participants remains at the core of the planning process.
"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the BPL Governing Council look forward to welcoming fans to the stadiums and delivering a tournament that truly reflects the spirit, excitement, and excellence of the Bangladesh Premier League T20 2026," it added.
The BPL 2025-26 final will be held on January 23. This year's edition of the BPL will only feature 6 teams in comparison to 7 in the previous edition. Last year's winners Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers will not feature in BPL anymore.