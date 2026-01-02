Dhaka Capitals Vs Chattogram Royals Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Dhaka Capitals Vs Chattogram Royals Live Streaming, BPL 2025-26: Here's all you need to know about Match 11, including live streaming details, toss update, playing XIs, and more

Dhaka Capitals Vs Chattogram Royals Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26
Dhaka Capitals Vs Chattogram Royals Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update, Playing XIs Photo: X/ BCBtigers
  • Dhaka Capitals take on Chattogram Royals in match 11

  • Chattogram Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • Check live streaming details below

Dhaka Capitals and Chattogram Royals face off in Match 11 of the BPL 2025-26 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, with both sides looking to build momentum in the early part of the season. The Capitals opened their campaign with an emphatic five-wicket win over Rajshahi Warriors but were edged by Sylhet Titans in their most recent outing, falling short by six runs in a chase of 174.

Meanwhile, the Royals have shown inconsistency, boasting one win and one loss, including a convincing 65-run victory against Noakhali Express and a subsequent seven-wicket defeat to Rangpur Riders. With the points table tightly packed, this clash is crucial for both teams’ chances of rising into the upper half.

Dhaka Capitals Vs Chattogram Royals, BPL 2025-26: Toss Update

Chattogram Royals have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.

Dhaka Capitals Vs Chattogram Royals, BPL 2025-26: Playing XIs

Chattogram Royals: Mohammad Naim, Adam Rossington(w), Shadman Islam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Asif Ali, Mahedi Hasan(c), Aamer Jamal, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam

Dhaka Capitals: Usman Khan, Saif Hassan, Zubaid Akbari, Mohammad Mithun(w/c), Nasir Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Salman Mirza

Dhaka Capitals Vs Chattogram Royals, BPL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

The Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 matches, including Dhaka Capitals Vs Chattogram Royals, will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcasts of the BPL 2025-26 in the country.

