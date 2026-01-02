Dhaka Capitals Vs Chattogram Royals Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Dhaka Capitals and Chattogram Royals face off in Match 11 of the BPL 2025-26 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, with both sides looking to build momentum in the early part of the season. The Capitals opened their campaign with an emphatic five-wicket win over Rajshahi Warriors but were edged by Sylhet Titans in their most recent outing, falling short by six runs in a chase of 174.