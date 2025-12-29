Rajshahi Warriors Vs Noakhali Express Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Rajshahi Warriors take on Noakhali Express in match 6
NOE are yet to win a match in BPL 2025-26
RJW have won just one game so far in BPL 2025-26
Rajshahi Warriors are up against Noakhali Express in match 6 of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday, December 29, 2025. NOE are being led by Shykat Ali whereas RJW are being led by former BAN captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.
Rajshahi Warriors Vs Noakhali Express, BPL 2025-26: Toss Update
Rajshahi Warriors have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.
Rajshahi Warriors Vs Noakhali Express, BPL 2025-26: Playing XIs
Noakhali Express: Maaz Sadaqat, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Haider Ali(c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sabbir Hossain, Jaker Ali(w), Rejaur Rahman Raja, Hasan Mahmud, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Zahir Khan, Bilal Sami
Rajshahi Warriors: Sahibzada Farhan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Binura Fernando, Ripon Mondol, Hasan Murad.
Rajshahi Warriors Vs Noakhali Express, BPL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
The Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 matches, including Rajshahi Warriors Vs Noakhali Express, will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcasts of the BPL 2025-26 in the country.