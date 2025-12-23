Lokah Director Reflects On The 'Unexpected' Success Of Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer, Shares Update On Part 2

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, the female superhero movie headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan, received an overwhelming response upon its theatrical release. Directed by Dominic Arun, the film was released in theatres in August during the Onam season in Malayalam and Telugu with limited shows in Tamil. Later, due to the positive word of mouth, it was released in the Hindi language, gaining support from several Bollywood celebs, including Priyanka Chopra and others. The favourable reviews helped the film in its collections, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time by entering the Rs 300 crore club.