Lokah Director Reflects On The 'Unexpected' Success Of Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer, Shares Update On Part 2

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, the female superhero movie headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan, received an overwhelming response upon its theatrical release. Directed by Dominic Arun, the film was released in theatres in August during the Onam season in Malayalam and Telugu with limited shows in Tamil. Later, due to the positive word of mouth, it was released in the Hindi language, gaining support from several Bollywood celebs, including Priyanka Chopra and others. The favourable reviews helped the film in its collections, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time by entering the Rs 300 crore club.
Dominic, in an interview, opened up about the film's success and also shared an important update on the second instalment.
Lokah director on the film's success
Reflecting on Lokah's success, Arun told The Hollywood Reporter India that it was something he never expected, adding that he was just trying to make a film that he would enjoy watching.
The director further said his "intention was to create moments associated with superhero cinema, but shaped entirely by his own taste and instincts."
Now, fans can't wait for the next instalment. While talking about the challenges for the next chapter, Arun said, "There’s no formula to making a blockbuster. I’ve gone back to the basics and started writing (for second part) again. It’s been difficult because now there’s a lot of pressure."
He also confirmed that "he has completed a few initial scenes for the second chapter."
Produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer films, Lokah Chapter 1 is the first instalment of Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. Alongside Kalyani, Naslen, Sandy, Tovino Thomas, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha are also part of the cast.
The team has already confirmed that Lokah: Chapter 2 will be headlined by Tovino.