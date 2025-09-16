Mapping Indian Superheroes And The Decades It Took To Arrive At Lokah’s Chandra

Traditionally, superhero films have always relied on the binary of good versus evil, which often clearly labels protagonists and antagonists into archetypes with little room for complexity. One of Lokah’s few follies is in the way it completely flattens its villain. Inspector Nachiyapa Gowda (Sandy) is a cardboard cut-out villain with no nuance or backstory that explains his pure evil. A misogynist needs no reason to be one, though in contextually richer superhero films, villains aren’t just obstacles; at times, they are distorted reflections of the hero’s own flaws and a reminder of what they could become. Antagonistic figures may also often reflect larger societal anxieties and act out as a response to oppression or threat to their own lives, instead of sheer malice. For example, the AI-villain in Ra. One played by Arjun Rampal initially appears destructive, but actually evolves to mirror human-created biases, echoing the idea that being a villain can be more systemic rather than personal. In Minnal Murali too, what makes Shibu (Guru Somasundaram) striking as an antagonist is that he isn’t born evil but shaped into it. The same powers once placed him alongside a hero, yet choices, fate and consequences set them apart. In the same vein, one is reminded of Spiderman’s mantra: “With great power comes great responsibility.” In The Amazing Spiderman (2012) Peter Parker’s promise to Gwen Stacy’s father introduces moral conflict: he’s bound to protect her, yet his double life as a vigilante hero makes danger unavoidable. This adds to the lifelong guilt he carries of being responsible for her death. These arcs are reminders that superheroes (and villains) resonate most when they grapple with consequence, rather than being invincible.