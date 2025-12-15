Year-Ender 2025: Chhaava To Dhurandhar, Top 10 Highest-Grossing Hindi Movies Of The Year

Just a few days left to bid adieu to 2025, and we have curated a list of the top 10 Hindi grossers of 2025 at the box office.

Highest grossing Hindi films of 2025
Top 10 highest grossing Hindi films of 2025 Photo: X
2025 has been very encouraging in terms of box office business for Hindi films. The first half of Bollywood had major blockbusters like Chhaava, Raid 2, Housefull 5, and Sitaare Zameen Par, contributing to the revenue. The second half kicked off with Saiyaara, which emerged as one of the major blockbusters of the year, followed by War 2, Thamma, and now Dhurandhar also joined the list of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025.

South films like Mahavatar Narsimha and Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi version) also performed well at the box office.

We have listed down the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi movies in 2025. Have a look here.

Highest-grossing Hindi films in 2025

Chhaava

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, is adapted from the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. Vicky Kaushal played Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna played his wife Maharani Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna portrayed the role of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and Diana Penty was seen as Aurangzeb's daughter Shehzadi Zinat-un-Nissa Begum. Ashutosh Rana essayed Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta played Soyarabai. Made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, it made a worldwide gross collection of Rs 808.7 crore and a net collection of Rs 604.1crore, according to IMDb.

Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri, received an overwhelming response, breaking several records at the box office. From the music to the performances, everything about the film was praised. It made a worldwide gross of Rs 575.8 crore and net collection of Rs 334.2 crore.

Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is now the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Inspired by the real-life events, the film is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. It is inching closer to the Rs 400 crore mark and has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark globally. It is expected to dethrone Chhaava and Saiyaara.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy actioner also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, among others, in significant roles.

War 2

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film opened to lukewarm response from critics and audiences alike. The Ayan Mukerji's film was criticised for its weak plot, screenplay and VFX. However, it garnered praise for its action sequences and performances. Backed by Yash Raj Films, it was reportedly made on a budget of nearly Rs 400 crore. It made a nett collection of Rs 240.5 crore in India, while its worldwide gross collection stood at 360.7 crore.

Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi)

Backed by Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to its 2022 blockbuster. The film is written, directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty. It also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in significant roles. It reportedly earned Rs 224.53 crore net in Hindi (Rs 264.94 crore gross) in India.

Housefull 5

Akshay Kumar starrer received poor reviews upon its release, but made a worldwide gross of Rs 292.5 crore and a domestic net collection of 190.3 crore. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the murder mystery comedy also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Soundarya Sharma, and Ranjeet.

Mahavatar Narsimha

Ashwin Kumar’s directorial debut is based on the story of Prahlad, an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu. The film shows how Lord Vishnu’s half-man, half-lion avatar Narsimha protects Prahlad and defeats the demon king Hiranyakashipu. Its Hindi collection stands at Rs 187.69 crore.

Raid 2

Ajay Devgn returns as Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Amay Patnaik to take down corrupt politician Dada Manohar Bhai (played by Riteish Deshmukh). He conducts his 75th raid at Dada Bhai's residence and leaves no stone unturned to find out the black money from his house. Raid 2 grossed Rs 235.8 crore and made a net collection of Rs 173.5 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by RS Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film introduced 10 debutants- Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Aamir Khan played a basketball coach who has been assigned to train Neurodivergent adults for a community service program. The film made a gross collection of Rs 268.1 crore and a domestic net collection of Rs 166.8 crore.

Thamma

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is the fifth film in the Maddock Horror Cinematic Universe (MHCU), following Stree, Bala, Bhediya, and Munjya. The worldwide gross collection of Thamma stands at Rs 191.3 crore and the domestic collection is Rs 136.4 crore net.

