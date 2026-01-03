Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2: Agastya Nanda's Film Witnesses Major Dip

Ikkis box office collection: Agastya Nanda's film has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in two days.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Ikkis box office collection Day 2
Ikkis witnesses a dip on day 2 Photo: IMDb
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ikkis saw a major dip in its collections on Day 2.

  • It has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark.

  • The film stars Agastya Nanda in the titular role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

Ikkis box office collection: Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, which was released on the first day of 2026, received a warm welcome from critics and audiences alike. Everyone has been praising the war drama for the grounded storytelling, which focused on human emotions, empathy, bravery, and dedication to one's country without chest-thumping patriotism. From Agastya Nanda to Jaideep Ahlawat, every actor has garnered overwhelming responses for their honest performances. Audiences turned emotional after watching Dharmendra for one last time on screen, as Ikkis was his swansong.

Ikkis had a promising start at the box office on the New Year holiday, but on Day 2, it witnessed a significant drop in its collections. However, the film crossed the Rs 10 crore mark.

Ikkis box office collection day 1 - IMDb
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1: Agastya Nanda-Dharmendra's Film Starts Off On A Promising Note

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ikkis box office collection Day 2

The box office report in Sacnilk states Ikkis earned Rs 7 crore on Day 1, and Rs 3.50 crore on Day 2, taking the total box office collection to Rs 10.50 crore.

Theatre occupancy of the film was around 14.72% on Friday, with attendance gradually increasing from morning (5.75%) to afternoon shows (14.73%). The occupancy further increased to 18.06% during the evening shows and witnessed 20.33% footfall during the night shows.

Ikkis is about the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest lieutenant, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. He is still remembered across borders for his bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock films, and written by Raghavan, Pooja Ladha Surti and Arijit Biswas.

Rahul Dev, Sikandar Kher, Vivaan Shah, Deepak Dobriyal, and Simar Bhatia are also part of the cast.

Ikkis hailed by netizens - X
Ikkis X Review: Netizens Hail Agastya Nanda's Film; Call It 'Sensible, Grounded' And A Perfect Tribute To Dharmendra

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

An excerpt of Outlook India review of Ikkis reads: "This film, despite its weighty subject, positions itself as a fantastic benchmark in 2026. Though uneven at times, it attempts a mature and responsible approach to war storytelling. Overall, Ikkis proves to be a fantastic palate cleanser to the nationalist drama genre, balancing the appetite for action with the very real human costs of war."

Published At:
