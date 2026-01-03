Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2: Agastya Nanda's Film Witnesses Major Dip

Ikkis box office collection: Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, which was released on the first day of 2026, received a warm welcome from critics and audiences alike. Everyone has been praising the war drama for the grounded storytelling, which focused on human emotions, empathy, bravery, and dedication to one's country without chest-thumping patriotism. From Agastya Nanda to Jaideep Ahlawat, every actor has garnered overwhelming responses for their honest performances. Audiences turned emotional after watching Dharmendra for one last time on screen, as Ikkis was his swansong.