O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Witnesses Noticeable Dip On First Monday

O' Romeo box office collection: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's latest release had a single-digit opening on Friday (February 13) and witnessed almost 50% growth on the second day. But on Sunday (Day 3), the collections dropped, and on its first Monday (Day 4), it saw a further dip in its earnings. However, the film has crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in four days of its release.