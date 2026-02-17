O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Witnesses Noticeable Dip On First Monday

O' Romeo witnessed a further dip in its collections on the first Monday.
However, the film marks Shahid Kapoor's best run since the release of the 2019 film Kabir Singh.
O' Romeo has so far collected almost Rs 35 crore in four days.
O' Romeo box office collection: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's latest release had a single-digit opening on Friday (February 13) and witnessed almost 50% growth on the second day. But on Sunday (Day 3), the collections dropped, and on its first Monday (Day 4), it saw a further dip in its earnings. However, the film has crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in four days of its release.
O' Romeo box office collection Day 4
According to Sacnilk, the romantic thriller collected Rs 8.5 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 12.65 crore on Day 2. On Day 3, the earnings dropped to Rs 9 crore, and on Day 4, the romantic thriller earned an estimated Rs 4.75 crore, taking the total box office collections to Rs 34.90 crore.
The overall occupancy on Monday was observed at around 11.62%. Morning shows witnessed an occupancy rate of 7.12%, while afternoon and evening shows had footfalls of 11.92% and 11.53%, respectively. Night shows had the highest occupancy rate of 15.89%.
It is to be noted that O' Romeo's fourth-day collection is higher than Shahid's last two releases. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) earned Rs 3.65 crore on Day 4 of its release, while Deva (2025) collected Rs 2.75 crore.
Taapsee Pannu's Assi and Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi's Do Deewane Seher Mein are releasing this week. So, in that case, Shahid Kapoor-starrer has to perform well this week to stay afloat at the box office.
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O' Romeo has a stellar ensemble cast, including Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey and Disha Patani, among others.