O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Witnesses Noticeable Dip On First Monday

O' Romeo box office collection: Shahid Kapoor-starrer witnessed a further dip in its collections on the first Monday.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
O Romeo box office collection day 4
O' Romeo sees further dip in its collections on Day 4 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • O' Romeo witnessed a further dip in its collections on the first Monday.

  • However, the film marks Shahid Kapoor's best run since the release of the 2019 film Kabir Singh.

  • O' Romeo has so far collected almost Rs 35 crore in four days.

O' Romeo box office collection: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's latest release had a single-digit opening on Friday (February 13) and witnessed almost 50% growth on the second day. But on Sunday (Day 3), the collections dropped, and on its first Monday (Day 4), it saw a further dip in its earnings. However, the film has crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in four days of its release.

O' Romeo box office collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, the romantic thriller collected Rs 8.5 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 12.65 crore on Day 2. On Day 3, the earnings dropped to Rs 9 crore, and on Day 4, the romantic thriller earned an estimated Rs 4.75 crore, taking the total box office collections to Rs 34.90 crore.

The overall occupancy on Monday was observed at around 11.62%. Morning shows witnessed an occupancy rate of 7.12%, while afternoon and evening shows had footfalls of 11.92% and 11.53%, respectively. Night shows had the highest occupancy rate of 15.89%.

Related Content
Related Content
O Romeo Box Office Day 3 - Instagram
O Romeo Box Office Day 3: Shahid Kapoor’s Biggest Post-COVID Opener

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

It is to be noted that O' Romeo's fourth-day collection is higher than Shahid's last two releases. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) earned Rs 3.65 crore on Day 4 of its release, while Deva (2025) collected Rs 2.75 crore.

Taapsee Pannu's Assi and Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi's Do Deewane Seher Mein are releasing this week. So, in that case, Shahid Kapoor-starrer has to perform well this week to stay afloat at the box office.

O Romeo Reviews Disabled on BookMyShow - YouTube
O Romeo Reviews Disabled on BookMyShow After Court Order

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O' Romeo has a stellar ensemble cast, including Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey and Disha Patani, among others.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: INDA-W Wrap NEP-W For 78, Set Up 79-Run Target

  2. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Drops Bombshell On Handshake Row, Says, ‘Can’t Bear Each Other? Don’t Play’

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan To Drop Under-Fire Babar, Shaheen From Namibia Match – Report

  4. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Former Pakistan Players Call For Babar Azam To Be Dropped After India Drubbing

  5. Afghanistan Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan Becomes First To Scalp 700 Wickets - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026 Kicks Off: Focus On How AI Can Strengthen Employment, Not Take Away Jobs

  2. Bulldozers In Ranchi: Demolitions Leave Families Homeless, Questions Of Accountability Remain

  3. As Sabarimala looms over the election, CPI(M) seeks to shed its ‘iconoclastic past’; Progressive groups push back

  4. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  5. 28 Schools In Ahmedabad & Vadodara Receive Bomb Threat Emails

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  2. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

  3. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  4. Tarique Rahman Meets Shafiqur Rahman And Nahid Islam: BNP’s Post-Election Outreach Begins

  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. Amid Deepening Crisis On RDG Issue, Himachal Governor Skips Reading Customary ‘Address’

  2. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  3. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  4. Money Astrology Guide: How Your Zodiac Sign Handles Wealth?

  5. Robert Duvall, The Godfather Actor, Passes Away At 95; Al Pacino, Michael Keaton, Viola Davis And Others Pay Tribute

  6. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Witnesses Noticeable Dip On First Monday

  7. India Turns To AI For Early Detection Of Emerging Pathogens

  8. NZ Vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada Wins Toss, Opt To Bat First; Santner Misses Out, Mitchell Leads Kiwis