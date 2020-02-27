O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 14: Shahid Kapoor's Film Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

In the second week, O' Romeo witnessed almost 70% drop from its first week's earnings.
It has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in India.
Worldwide, Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's film is set to enter the Rs 100 crore club.
O' Romeo box office collection Day 14
According to Sacnilk, O' Romeo completed its first week with Rs 47.1 crore nett in India. It started the second week by collecting Rs 2.15 crore on Day 8, Rs 3.4 crore on Day 9, Rs 3.15 crore on Day 10, Rs 1.6 crore on Day 11, Rs 1.65 crore on Day 12, and Rs 1.25 crore on Day 13 and earned the same amount on Day 14, taking the Week 2 collections to 14.45 crore with 69.32% drop from the first week. The film's total box office collection stands at Rs 61.55 crore nett (Rs 72.70 crore gross).
Apart from Shahid and Triptii, the film also stars Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey and Disha Patani in significant roles.
An excerpt from Outlook India review of O' Romeo reads: "The film does not redefine the gangster saga, yet it offers sufficient spectacle and emotional voltage to warrant a theatrical viewing. The final act regains urgency and culminates in a rousing yet foreseeable crescendo."