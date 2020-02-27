O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 14: Shahid Kapoor's Film Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

O' Romeo box office collection Day 14

According to Sacnilk, O' Romeo completed its first week with Rs 47.1 crore nett in India. It started the second week by collecting Rs 2.15 crore on Day 8, Rs 3.4 crore on Day 9, Rs 3.15 crore on Day 10, Rs 1.6 crore on Day 11, Rs 1.65 crore on Day 12, and Rs 1.25 crore on Day 13 and earned the same amount on Day 14, taking the Week 2 collections to 14.45 crore with 69.32% drop from the first week. The film's total box office collection stands at Rs 61.55 crore nett (Rs 72.70 crore gross).