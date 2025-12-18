Year-Ender 2025: Top 5 Regional Movies That Ruled The Box Office

2025 has turned out to be a year for regional films, especially South Indian cinema.
Kantara: Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Mirai, and more ruled the pan-Indian box office this year.
Not only big-budget films, but small and mid-budget titles like Thudarum, Dragon, Su From So, Mahavatar Narsimha and Sankranthiki Vasthunam, among others, performed surprisingly well at the box office.
Barring misfires like Thug Life, Game Changer, Vidaamuyarchi, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu, among others, 2025 saw some remarkable South Indian cinema that dominated the country's theatres. From Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 to Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, here's the list of regional films that shattered the box office and registered their names in the coveted club of 'blockbusters'.
Top 5 regional films that ruled the box office in 2025
Kantara: Chapter 1
A prequel to the 2022 hit film Kantara, Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 ruled people's hearts and box office—both in India and internationally. Shetty, with his vision and hard work, carried the indigenous rituals and spiritual traditions of Bhoota Kola to global audiences. The National award-winning once again proved why he remains one of the most influential creative forces in Indian cinema. By balancing physical transformation with emotional depth, Rishab delivered a power-packed performance with authenticity and honesty.
As per reports, Kantara: Chapter 1 has become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, crossing Rs 800 crore globally.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
Dominic Arun's superhero film, headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan, turned out to be a huge surprise for everyone. Dulquer Salmaan-backed film is beyond visual brilliance; it has actions, humour, thrills and emotions, and brings an imaginative and ambitious universe alive. It is declared as India's finest superhero film coming from the Malayalam film industry.
Lokah had a decent start at the box office, but the positive reviews and favourable word of mouth gave a boost to its collections, helping it to rake in Rs 300 crore globally in six weeks to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide.
Mirai
Teja Sajja's Telugu folklore-infused superhero adventure was truly remarkable. A film about Indian lore, backed by high-end VFX and stellar performances, made it a compelling watch, resonating with the audience, especially with the younger generation, on a cultural and emotional level.
Karthik Ghattamaneni’s film closed its box office run by crossing the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. Mirai became Sajja's second-highest-grosser after his 2024 film Hanu-Man.
L2: Empuraan
L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, became a pan-Indian hit of the year despite controversy. Apart from the performances, the film received appreciation for the direction, visuals, action, engaging screenplay and political commentary.
It went on to become a massive hit, reportedly crossing Rs 268 crore worldwide, and earning Rs 106.64 crore net in India.
Coolie
Headlined by Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film was a major pan-India hit, despite mixed reviews. It reportedly crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide, becoming one of the biggest Indian blockbusters of 2025. The stellar ensemble cast, Rajinikanth's swag, and action sequences made Coolie a "power-packed mass entertainer".
