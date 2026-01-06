Method To Magic: A.R. Rahman And His Fantastic Fusions

“Magic” is a term often used in popular discourses to talk about Rahman’s music. “Magic,” also the name of a band he was a part of during his Chennai days, is often used to describe things and feelings that elude us. One does not know how or why something makes one feel or see certain things, but they just do. It is perhaps this defining quality of Rahman’s music that makes its association with magic so seamless. In Rahman’s music, genres blend and boundaries blur to become one in symphony. Becoming one with a power that is above us—a central idea of Sufism—has often guided both his process and his music. He has often talked about how he does not force himself to create music; it comes to him, like a divine intervention—often in the middle of nowhere, in his dream, out of thin air. It is perhaps impossible to talk about the sublime nature of his music and what it means to his fans and listeners, without talking about this idea of spiritualism and the influence of Sufism in his work. But just like there’s method to madness, there’s method to his magic as well. It is this method that he ought to be credited with, while talking about his contribution to Indian music.