Shah Rukh Khan At 60 | Shining, Shrinking, Shapeshifting: SRK And His Love Affair With VFX

In Zero (2018), he shrinks further, to the point of becoming nothing—an idler who suffers from dwarfism. The transformations that film stars go through are often associated with them working on their bodies before the films—which mostly revolves around gaining or losing weight and muscles, or other paraphernalia such as modifying hair, moustache, etc. In post-production, it mostly includes (including other films of SRK himself) enhancing facial or bodily features. On the contrary, SRK’s transformation for Zero did not involve him making changes to his body outside of shoot—but moving in accordance with the needs of technology. Unlike Fan, Zero doesn’t depend on prosthetics to achieve SRK’s short height. In another interview of Harry Hingorani and Ketan Yadav, they explain how SRK sweating into heavy prosthetics during the shooting of Fan made them decide against using it for Zero. There have been other instances earlier where actors have played characters significantly shorter than their actual heights. In Appu Raja (1989), Kamal Haasan achieved it by bending on his knees throughout the film. In The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008), Brad Pitt’s face was superimposed on a child actor’s body. But what does it mean when the star submits his body to be shrunk by technology—to be dwarfed (literally) in relation to the people around them? In Zero, SRK’s body becomes the site on which filmmaking and VFX technologies converge to produce Bauua —instead of superimposing his face on an actor of short height. It was a decision that involved not just VFX, but various technological forces coming together, such as a Lego-like set, experiments with shooting styles and playing with perspective.