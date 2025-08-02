In 2018, I went to watch the first day first show of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero at a single-screen theatre in Kolkata. As goes with most new releases of big stars, the noise inside the hall was so much that one could hardly follow the film coherently. While I was a seasoned viewer, it was the first time for my mother—who was accompanying me—on the first-day-first-show of any film, let alone an SRK film. Her initial irritation with not being able to follow what was transpiring on screen, eventually gave way to absolute amusement. She was as interested, if not more, to see what was going on in front of the screen, as she was in what was on it. These kinds of ecstatic audiences, who would queue up since the night before the release, have been quite common for films across the country—not just for already established superstars, but for debutantes as well—as was the case in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000). There are lores doing the rounds till today about people across genders and sexualities going crazy for Hrithik Roshan. Of course, the film’s fandom, too, was a product of marketing and PR of the times, in addition to Roshan’s drop-dead gorgeousness.