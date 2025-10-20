French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

French Open Badminton 2025 starts on October 21
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty aim for French Open title.
Lakshya Sen leads men's singles challenge against Nhat Nguyen
French Open 2025 available on BWF YouTube channel
India's premier men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, will aim to lift the French Open Super 750 badminton title, which begins on Tuesday, October 21, at the Glaz Arena in Cesson-Sevigne.
Following consistent performances in Asia, the world No. 6 duo will face Indonesia's Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Rahmat Hidayat in their first match.
Before this, Satwik-Chirag had reached the finals of both the Hong Kong and China Masters. They also advanced to the semi-finals of the Denmark Open last week, where they lost to Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have found their rhythm again after an injury-affected mid-season. The Indian pair seeks to cap their recent form with a title at one of their favourite venues.
They claimed their maiden Super 750 crown here in 2022 and also won the tournament in 2024. This year, they secured a second bronze medal at the World Championships in Paris.
Lakshya Sen Leads Men's Singles Challenge
After reaching the Hong Kong Open final, Lakshya Sen will lead India's men's singles challenge. The 24-year-old Indian star will once again face Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in his French Open campaign, having defeated the Irish shuttler in three games last week in Denmark.
Another young talent, Ayush Shetty, the US Open champion, meets a strong challenge in Japan's Koki Watanabe for his first match.
Rising Indian player Anmol Kharb competes in women's singles, following a breakthrough semi-final appearance at the Arctic Open Super 500 earlier this month. Kharb has drawn top seed An Se-young of Korea as her first-round opponent.
Anupama Upadhyaya will play China's fourth seed Han Yue. Unnati Hooda, fresh from her semi-final finish at the World Junior Championships, takes on Malaysia’s Karupathevan Letshanaa.
The men's doubles draw also includes Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K. In women's doubles, an all-Indian first-round match is scheduled between Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singh, and the Panda sisters, Rutuparna and Swetaparna.
In mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, and the duo of Rohan Kapoor and Rutvika Shivani Gadde, aim to perform well against experienced international pairs.
French Open Badminton 2025 – Live Streaming Details
The French Open Badminton 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the BWF YouTube channel in India. There will be no television broadcasts of the tournament in the country.
(With PTI Inputs)