PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

PV Sindhu focusing on complete recovery from foot injury
Badminton star has been struggling with injuries and form over past year
Sindhu expresses gratitude to her support system
PV Sindhu, celebrated Indian badminton player and two-time Olympic medallist, has announced her withdrawal from all remaining Badminton World Federation (BWF) Tour events in 2025. This decision comes as she focuses on a complete recovery from a persistent foot injury sustained ahead of the European leg of the tour.
The 30-year-old Hyderabadi shuttler made this announcement after consultations with her support team and medical experts, including renowned sports orthopaedist Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.
In her statement released on Monday (October 27, 2025), Sindhu said, "After consulting closely with my team and with the guidance of the incredible Dr Pardiwala, we felt it was best for me to withdraw from all remaining BWF Tour events in 2025."
She added, "The foot injury I sustained before the European leg has not fully recovered, and while it is never easy to accept, injuries are an inseparable part of every athlete's journey. They test your resilience and patience, but they also spark the fire to come back stronger."
Rehabilitation Efforts And Support Team
The 2019 world champion detailed her ongoing rehabilitation and training process. Her recovery is supervised by Dr Wayne Lombard, with additional support from Nisha Rawat and Chetna, and guidance from her coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama. Sindhu expressed gratitude for this robust support system, noting that being under constant care gives her the strength to overcome challenges.
"Under the constant care of Dr Wayne Lombard, the support of Nisha Rawat and Chetna, and the guidance of my coach Irwansyah, I am surrounded by a team that gives me strength every single day.
"Their belief in me fuels my own, and I feel motivated, grateful, and hungrier than ever for what lies ahead."
Recent Performance And Injury Challenges
Commonwealth Games champion Sindhu has faced ongoing struggles with injuries and form over the past year. Following an early exit at the Paris 2024 Games, her 2025 season has seen multiple first and second-round eliminations, with quarter-final finishes at major tournaments including the India Open Super 750, World Championships, and China Masters Super 750.
Previously, Sindhu came close to clinching a top-tier title at the Malaysia Masters, finishing as runner-up, and later claimed victory at the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament in December.
(With PTI inputs)