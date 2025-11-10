Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Here is your primer for the Kumamoto Masters Japan BWF Super 500 tournament, featuring Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy: prize money, Indian squad, first-round opponents, preview and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
Lakshya Sen, who previously endured a lean patch, has recently rediscovered his touch. Photo: File
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lakshya Sen faces Japan's Koki Watanabe in first round

  • HS Prannoy to open campaign against Malaysia's Jun Hao Leong

  • Ayush Shetty meets top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn, first up

Indian badminton stars HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will aim to build some momentum, while the emerging players will seek to convert promise into performance at the USD 475,000 Kumamoto Masters Japan BWF Super 500 tournament starting Tuesday (November 11, 2025). Watch the badminton event live.

Lakshya Sen Eyes Momentum After Recent Successes

Sen, who previously endured a lean patch, has recently rediscovered his touch. He achieved a runner-up finish at the Hong Kong Open and followed it up with quarter-final appearances at both the Denmark Open and the Hylo Open.

These performances have given him renewed confidence as he heads into the Kumamoto Masters. Seeded seventh, the 24-year-old from Almora who finished fourth at the Paris Olympics, faces a challenging opening-round opponent in Japan's world No. 25 Koki Watanabe.

HS Prannoy Returns From Injury

Prannoy, a 2023 World Championships bronze-medallist and one of India's most consistent badminton performers in recent years, has faced significant challenges since his pre-Olympic bout of chikungunya. This illness hampered his preparation for the Paris Olympics, where he played through pain but exited early.

The 33-year-old from Kerala boasts a 2023 Malaysia Masters title and a runner-up finish at the Australian Open. Prannoy is now looking to regain his top form as he returns from injury.

He had retired midway through his first-round match against Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo at the Korea Open in September, clutching his ribs after a cross-court smash. After more than a month's layoff, Prannoy is back in action and will open his campaign against Malaysia's Jun Hao Leong.

Emerging Indian Talent Faces Tough Draws In Kumamoto

The next generation of Indian badminton players is set to test their skills against top international competition. US Open winner Ayush Shetty, who stunned former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore en route the Hylo Open quarterfinals, will face top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the first round. Tharun Mannepalli, a semi-finalist at the Macau Open Super 300, takes on Korea's Jeon Hyeok Jin.

Meanwhile, Kiran George, who upset France's Toma Junior Popov on his way to the Hylo Open quarter-finals, will meet a qualifier in his opening match. In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will compete against the American pair of Presley Smith and Jennie Gai. In women's singles, Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye is the only Indian in fray, and will meet New Zealand's Shaunna Li first up in the qualifiers.

Japan Masters 2025: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Japan Masters 2025 be played?

The Japan Masters 2025 will be played at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium in Kumamoto, Japan from Tuesday, November 11 to Sunday, November 16.

Where will the Japan Masters 2025 be telecast and live streamed?

The Japan Masters 2025 will be live streamed on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
