Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Meanwhile, Kiran George, who upset France's Toma Junior Popov on his way to the Hylo Open quarter-finals, will meet a qualifier in his opening match. In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will compete against the American pair of Presley Smith and Jennie Gai. In women's singles, Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye is the only Indian in fray, and will meet New Zealand's Shaunna Li first up in the qualifiers.