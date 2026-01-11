Mali 0-1 Senegal: Iliman Ndiaye Winner Takes Lions Of Teranga To AFCON Semi-Finals
Iliman Ndiaye’s first-half goal was enough for Senegal to beat 10-man Mali 1-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations 2025 quarter-final on Friday (January 9). Ndiaye slammed the ball home from close range in the 27th minute after Mali 'keeper Djigui Diarra let Krepin Diatta’s cross slip through his fingers to land at Ndiaye’s feet. Mali captain Yves Bissouma was already booked for a foul on Sadio Mane, and the Eagles’ hopes took a major blow when he was shown a second yellow card before the break for a foul on Idrissa Gueye. The Lions of Teranga will meet the winner of the match between Ivory Coast and Egypt, in the first semi-final.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE