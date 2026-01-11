Mali 0-1 Senegal: Iliman Ndiaye Winner Takes Lions Of Teranga To AFCON Semi-Finals

Iliman Ndiaye’s first-half goal was enough for Senegal to beat 10-man Mali 1-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations 2025 quarter-final on Friday (January 9). Ndiaye slammed the ball home from close range in the 27th minute after Mali 'keeper Djigui Diarra let Krepin Diatta’s cross slip through his fingers to land at Ndiaye’s feet. Mali captain Yves Bissouma was already booked for a foul on Sadio Mane, and the Eagles’ hopes took a major blow when he was shown a second yellow card before the break for a foul on Idrissa Gueye. The Lions of Teranga will meet the winner of the match between Ivory Coast and Egypt, in the first semi-final.

AFCON: Mali vs Senegal
Senegal's Pathe Ciss, right, and Mali players react after the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Senegal and Mali in Tangier, Morocco | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
AFCON: Senegal vs Mali
A fan of Senegal reacts after the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Senegal and Mali in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
AFCON Soccer: Mali vs Senegal
Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye scores the opening goal of his team during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Senegal and Mali in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
AFCON Soccer: Senegal vs Mali
Mali's Mahamadou Doumbia, right, runs to stop Senegal's Lamine Camara during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Senegal and Mali in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
AFCON 2025: Mali vs Senegal
Mali's El Bilal Toure, left, and Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly jump for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Senegal and Mali in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
AFCON 2025: Senegal vs Mali
Senegal's Ibrahim Mbaye, left, and Mali's Mahamadou Doumbia fight for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Senegal and Mali in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Morocco Africa Cup of Nations Soccer: Mali vs Senegal
Senegal's Pathe Ciss makes an attempt to score during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Senegal and Mali in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Morocco Africa Cup of Nations Soccer: Senegal vs Mali
Senegal's Lamine Camara, background, and Mali's Lassine Sinayoko jump for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Senegal and Mali in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26: Mali vs Senegal
Mali's Mamadou Sangarem, passes the ball as Senegal's Idrissa Gueye defends during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Senegal and Mali in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26: Senegal vs Mali
Senegal's Sadio Mane, left, and Mali's Mamadou Sangare fight for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Senegal and Mali in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
