Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stunned world number two and local favourite Anders Antonsen in straight games, entering the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open Super 750 badminton tournament at Arena Fyn in Odense, Denmark, on Thursday, October 16.
World number 21, Lakshya Sen, defeated the second seed Dane, Anders Antonsen, 21-13, 21-14 in their 53-minute second-round match. This victory follows a challenging season for Sen.
In the opening-round match, Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen, ranked seven places below Lakshya, pushed the latter to three games in a gruelling 79-minute bout. However, against the defending champion on his home soil, Lakshya switched gears and delivered a perfect performance to seal progression.
In the quarter-finals, Sen will face the winner of the second-round match between China's Weng Hong Yang and France's Alex Lanier.
Satwik-Chirag Advance To Semis
The star Indian doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also advanced to the Denmark Open 2025 quarter-finals. They defeated the Chinese Taipei pair of Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan 21-19, 21-17 in a 41-minute second-round encounter.
The Satwik-Chirag duo, seeded sixth in the tournament, had previously overcome Scotland’s Christopher and Matthew Grimley in their first-round match on Wednesday.
The Indian pair held their nerve during critical moments, particularly in the first game where the score difference remained minimal until the closing stages. Their clever placement and steady net control allowed them to surpass their opponents, who pushed hard but could not capitalise on mid-game opportunities.
In the second game, despite a brief shift in momentum towards Lee and Yang, Satwik and Chirag's retrieving depth and effective shuffling defence prevented any comebacks, sealing their win with timely smashes.
