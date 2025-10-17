Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat LIVE Score, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Duo Aim For Semi-Final Spot

File photo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. | Photo: AP

Welcome to the live coverage of the Denmark Open Badminton 2025 Super 750 men’s doubles quarter-final between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Muhammad Rian Ardianto/Rahmat Hidayat at the Jyske Bank Arena Court 2 on October 17, 2025. Satwik-Chirag made their way into the quarter-finals with a stunning 21-19, 21-17 victory over Taiwan’s Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan. The sixth-seeded Indian pair are aiming for a place in the semi-finals with a win against their Indonesian opponents. Follow the live scores and updates from the Satwik-Chirag vs Ardianto-Hidayat match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Oct 2025, 04:50:38 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat LIVE Score: Where To Watch? The Denmark Open 2025 matches will be live-streamed in India on the BWF YouTube channel and the JioHotstar app and website. However, there will be no television broadcast in the country. You can also follow the Satwik-Chirag vs Ardianto-Hidayat live score on Outlook India for free.