India Squad Announcement For T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates: SKY, Gill In Spotlight As BCCI Set To Reveal Final 15

India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announcement LIVE: Will Sanju Samson Get In?
A big question that the selectors will have to deal with is, will they include Sanju Samson in the squad? The Kerala-native has been in good form of late, but has slowly been replaced by Jitesh Sharma in the wicketkeeping duties. Will Agarkar and Co. opt for another back-up keeper this time, or stick with Samson? Ishan Kishan, for one, will be looking in following his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy exploits.
India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announcement LIVE: Focus On SKY, Gill
As Ajit Agarkar is expected to squads for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and the upcoming New Zealand series, the focus will squarely be on captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill, who are going through a lukewarm patch of form in the shortest format. However, they will be assured of their places in the 15-member squad, though there's rumours of Gill being replaced by Hardik Pandya as the deputy skipper.
India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announcement LIVE: Welcome!
Welcome, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad announcement. The squad meeting in Mumbai is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for live updates as they roll in.