India Squad Announcement For T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates: SKY, Gill In Spotlight As BCCI Set To Reveal Final 15

India Squad Announcement Live Updates for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Follow all the latest news as Ajit Agarkar and Suryakumar Yadav reveal India’s 15-member squad in Mumbai on December 20, 2025

India squad announcement live updates ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Indian Mens T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar poses during the press conference to announce the team for the Cricket Asia Cup 2025 at the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India’s squad announcement for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The BCCI is set to unveil the 15-member squad today, December 20, 2025, at the headquarters in Mumbai. Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav will address the media following the selection meeting, which will also finalise the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. India enter the tournament as defending champions, having lifted the trophy in 2024 in the USA and West Indies. With the World Cup scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026, today’s announcement marks the first major step in their title defence.
LIVE UPDATES

India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announcement LIVE: Will Sanju Samson Get In?

A big question that the selectors will have to deal with is, will they include Sanju Samson in the squad? The Kerala-native has been in good form of late, but has slowly been replaced by Jitesh Sharma in the wicketkeeping duties. Will Agarkar and Co. opt for another back-up keeper this time, or stick with Samson? Ishan Kishan, for one, will be looking in following his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy exploits.

India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announcement LIVE: Focus On SKY, Gill

As Ajit Agarkar is expected to squads for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and the upcoming New Zealand series, the focus will squarely be on captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill, who are going through a lukewarm patch of form in the shortest format. However, they will be assured of their places in the 15-member squad, though there's rumours of Gill being replaced by Hardik Pandya as the deputy skipper.

India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announcement LIVE: Welcome!

Welcome, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad announcement. The squad meeting in Mumbai is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for live updates as they roll in.

Published At:
Tags

