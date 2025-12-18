Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Ishan Kishan On Rampage | JHA 39/1 (4)

Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, SMAT Final: Kishan Off To Flier
Anshul Kamboj has Virat Singh caught for 2 at mid on by Arsh Ranga in the opening over, but that doesn't peg Jharkhand back in any manner. New batter Kumar Kushagra is off to a fluent start, while captain Ishan Kishan has cut loose and stroked three sixes already in his trademark style. Jharkhand know it's a flat track and dew could come into play later, and hence need a big total.
JHA: 51/1 (5)
Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, SMAT Final: First Ball!
An India batter faces up to an India bowler at the outset. Seamer Anshul Kamboj has the ball in hand for Haryana, and Ishan Kishan on strike for Jharkhand. It's a good start for the pacer, as he delivers it on a length and draws a false shot from Kishan, though without any harm. The southpaw gets a leg bye off the second ball and that brings his partner Virat Singh on strike.
Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, SMAT Final: Playing XIs
Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan (wk/c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Vikash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Saurabh Shekhar
Haryana: Arsh Ranga, Ankit Kumar (c), Nishant Sindhu, Yashvardhan Dalal (wk), Samant Jakhar, Parth Vats, Ashish Siwach, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Ishant Bhardwaj
Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, SMAT Final: Toss Update
Haryana have won the toss and elected to field first against Jharkhand in the final. The playing XIs will follow soon.
Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, SMAT Final: Squads
Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan (wk/c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Vikash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Kumar, Utkarsh Singh
Haryana: Arsh Ranga, Ankit Kumar (c), Nishant Sindhu, Ashish Siwach, Yashvardhan Dalal (wk), Samant Jakhar, Parth Vats, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Ishant Bhardwaj, Vivek Naresh Kumar, Anuj Thakral, Arpit Rana, Bhuwan Rohilla, Mayank Shandilya, Yuvraj Yogender Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, SMAT Final: Start Time, Streaming
The match begins at 4:30pm, with the toss scheduled for 4pm. The Haryana vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 final will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, SMAT Final: Good Afternoon!
Greetings and welcome everyone. We are building up to the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 summit clash between Haryana and Jharkhand. Stay with us for the toss, playing XIs and live updates.