Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Ishan Kishan On Rampage | JHA 39/1 (4)

Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final: The two teams finished on top of their respective Super League groups to set up the title clash. Follow the live cricket score and updates from SMAT 2025

Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final
Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final: Captains Ishan Kishan (left) and Ankit Kumar pose with the trophy. Photo: X/BCCI Domestic
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 final between Haryana and Jharkhand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday (December 18). The two teams reached the summit clash by ending up on top of their respective Super League groups. The Ishan Kishan-led Jharkhand lost to Andhra in their previous outing, but had a nine-match victory streak prior to that which helped them finish on top of Group A. Haryana, on the other hand, thrashed Hyderabad to overtake them in the Group B standings. Follow the live score and updates from India's premier domestic cricket T20 tournament.
LIVE UPDATES

Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, SMAT Final: Kishan Off To Flier

Anshul Kamboj has Virat Singh caught for 2 at mid on by Arsh Ranga in the opening over, but that doesn't peg Jharkhand back in any manner. New batter Kumar Kushagra is off to a fluent start, while captain Ishan Kishan has cut loose and stroked three sixes already in his trademark style. Jharkhand know it's a flat track and dew could come into play later, and hence need a big total.

JHA: 51/1 (5)

Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, SMAT Final: First Ball!

An India batter faces up to an India bowler at the outset. Seamer Anshul Kamboj has the ball in hand for Haryana, and Ishan Kishan on strike for Jharkhand. It's a good start for the pacer, as he delivers it on a length and draws a false shot from Kishan, though without any harm. The southpaw gets a leg bye off the second ball and that brings his partner Virat Singh on strike.

Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, SMAT Final: Playing XIs

Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan (wk/c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Vikash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Saurabh Shekhar

Haryana: Arsh Ranga, Ankit Kumar (c), Nishant Sindhu, Yashvardhan Dalal (wk), Samant Jakhar, Parth Vats, Ashish Siwach, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Ishant Bhardwaj

Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, SMAT Final: Toss Update

Haryana have won the toss and elected to field first against Jharkhand in the final. The playing XIs will follow soon.

Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, SMAT Final: Squads

Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan (wk/c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Vikash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Kumar, Utkarsh Singh

Haryana: Arsh Ranga, Ankit Kumar (c), Nishant Sindhu, Ashish Siwach, Yashvardhan Dalal (wk), Samant Jakhar, Parth Vats, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Ishant Bhardwaj, Vivek Naresh Kumar, Anuj Thakral, Arpit Rana, Bhuwan Rohilla, Mayank Shandilya, Yuvraj Yogender Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, SMAT Final: Start Time, Streaming

The match begins at 4:30pm, with the toss scheduled for 4pm. The Haryana vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 final will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, SMAT Final: Good Afternoon!

Greetings and welcome everyone. We are building up to the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 summit clash between Haryana and Jharkhand. Stay with us for the toss, playing XIs and live updates.

