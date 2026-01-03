Aston Villa Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Premier League: AVL 0-0 NFO; Villans Putting Tricky Trees Under Pressure

Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery reacts during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa in London. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 20 games on Saturday (January 3). Four matches are lined up this evening, two of which are concurrent: Brighton vs Burnley and Wolves vs West Ham. But before that, Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest at Villa Park. The Villans are still third in the Premier League, though they are now six points behind Arsenal. Forest, meanwhile, are struggling at the other end of the table, sitting 17th, just four points above the relegation zone. On top of that, Villa are unbeaten in their previous six Premier League home games against Forest, winning the last five in a row. Track the live football score and updates from the high-octane EPL games with us.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Jan 2026, 06:04:45 pm IST Aston Villa Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Premier League: Kick-Off! Play is underway at Villa Park. The Villans kicking from left to right, and Forest the other way in the first half. The home team make an early foray into the Villa box, forcing a superb save from goalie John Victor.

3 Jan 2026, 05:55:05 pm IST Aston Villa Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Premier League: Starting XIs Here is how the two teams line up for their opening game of the New Year: Today's starting XI to face Forest 👊 #AVLNFO pic.twitter.com/OjCShihbqc — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 3, 2026 Team news! 🗞️ pic.twitter.com/MLWOkRE6Zl — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) January 3, 2026