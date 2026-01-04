Morocco Vs Tanzania Live Score, AFCON 2025 Round Of 16: Atlas Lions Welcome Taifa Stars In Rabat

Morocco's Ayoub El Kaabi, left, celebrates with his teammate Neil Yoni El Aynaoui after scoring his side's first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations group A match against Zambia in Rabat. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the round of 16 clash of Africa Cup of Nations 2025, pitting hosts Morocco against Tanzania at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday (January 4). It's a massive test for the Taifa Stars, as they have qualified to the knockout round for the first time in 45 years. Advancing as one of the best third-placed teams (Group C) after one defeat and two draws, they face the Atlas Lions, who finished on top of Group A with seven points. Follow the live football score and updates from the AFCON match.

LIVE UPDATES